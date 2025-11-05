IND Vs SA: Fans Thrilled As Rishabh Pant Makes Comeback In India Test Squad For South Africa Series

The Board of Control of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee announced the 15-member India squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa on Wednesday, November 5. The opening match of the series will begin on November 14 at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on November 14, followed by the second Test at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on November 22.

Shubman Gill will lead the 16-member squad for the series against the reigning WTC champions, South Africa. Most players from the West Indies Test series have retained their spots, with only a few changes in the lineup. Rishabh Pant returned as vice-captain, replacing N Jagadeesh, while Dhruv Jurel retained as the second-choice wicketkeeper.

Akash Deep replaced Prasidh Krishna in the 16-member squad, marking his return to the Indian Test setup after missing the West Indies series due to injury following a physically demanding tour of England.

Rishabh Pant Returns to Test Setup

Rishabh Pant's return to the Test side is one of the biggest news from the squad announcement for the series against South Africa. Pant was out of action for three months due to a fractured foot sustained during the Old Trafford Test against England in Manchester in July. Due to injury, Pant was ruled out of the Oval decider, the Asia Cup, the West Indies Test series, and the ongoing white-ball tour of Australia.

After recovery and rehabilitation, Pant received fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team, enabling him to return to competitive cricket in the recently concluded India A's first official Test of the two-match series against South Africa A. The 27-year-old regained his rhythm in India's four-day match against the visiting South Africa A, as he scored a commanding 90 in the second innings, showing he's ready for red‐ball action again.

During the West Indies Test series, the veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja served as a deputy to Shubman Gill in the absence ot Rishabh Pant, taking on vice-captain duties and providing stability in the middle order and in the field.

Rishabh Pant had a great England Test tour, amassing 479 runs, including two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 68.42 in seven innings. However, the fractured foot abruptly ended his remarkable run, sidelining him at a time when he was in peak form, and forcing him to focus completely on recovery and regaining match fitness before returning to competitive cricket for the India A series.

Fans Ecstatic over Rishabh Pant's Return for South Africa Tests

Rishabh Pant's return to Test cricket after three months has thrilled fans, who were eagerly awaiting to see him back him action after being on the sidelines due to injury. His participation in the India A's first unofficial Test against South Africa A gave fans confidence in his form and fitness, as he displayed his aggressive trademark batting and wicketkeeping skills, signalling his strong back for the South Africa Test series.

Taking to his X handles (formerly Twitter), Fans expressed their delight and excitement over Pant's return as they eagerly anticipate his performance in the upcoming South Africa Test series.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah is expected to lead India's bowling attack alongside Mohammed Siraj, while Mohammed Shami was not picked despite taking 15 wickets in his first two outings of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. Kuldeep Yadav has been included as the lone spin specialist, with Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel completing the spin and all-rounder department.

Team India will look to carry momentum and test their bench strength as they aim to secure a strong start to the South Africa Test series.