Spoton GPS Fence Celebrates Its Second Annual Spoton Gives Recipients

Manchester, New Hampshire, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpotOn GPS Fence is proud to announce the recipients of its second annual SpotOn Gives Program, a nationwide grant initiative honoring organizations contributing to positive impact with animals across the country. This year, eight nonprofits will receive a total of $100,000 in grants, supporting causes ranging from local shelters and rescues to working dog programs across the country.

Launched in 2024, the SpotOn Gives Program reflects the company's commitment to helping improve the lives of dogs everywhere. To date, the program has donated more than $350,000 to animal welfare organizations dedicated to rescue, adoption, rehabilitation, and responsible pet ownership.

After six years in business, it's incredibly fulfilling to be able to give back at this level to organizations we deeply believe in,” said Fred Cronin, President of SpotOn GPS Fence.“Our dogs are family, and helping more dogs live safe, happy, and healthy lives is something we're passionate about, both through continued product innovation and meaningful programs like SpotOn Gives. We're inspired by this year's recipients and the incredible work they do every day to support dogs in their communities.”

The winners of this year's award include Pope Memorial Humane Society, Broken Souls Rescue and Recovery , Everett Animal Shelter, and Blue Star Service Dogs, Inc., with runner-ups including Operation Delta Dog, City of Elderly Love, Compassion without Borders, and Rescue 22 Foundation.

Winners were selected through a nationwide voting process, with votes cast both in person at the NASCAR race with Jeb Burton earlier this year and online at spotonfence. Recipients of the award will use the funding to support a variety of programs ranging from free microchipping and vaccination clinics, spay and neuter services, rescue transportation, and training service dogs for veterans. Together, these initiatives will create a lasting, nationwide impact-transforming the lives of thousands of animals and the people who care for them.

Last year's inaugural winners have already put their grants to work.“Thanks to the SpotOn Gives grant, we were able to spay and neuter 400 dogs in our community-improving their health, preventing unplanned litters, and helping families keep their beloved pets at home,” mentioned Hannah Nation, Veterinary Outreach Services Coordinator, of Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

This year's finalists represented a diverse range of organizations, including the Upper Valley Humane Society (Enfield, NH), Texas Great Pyrenees Rescue (TX), Beaverhead Animal Shelter (Dillon, MT), Assistance Canine Training Services (Keene, NH), and others-each reflecting SpotOn's mission to help dogs live their best, most free lives.

About SpotOn Fence: SpotOn GPS Fence is the inventor of the world's first GPS-based virtual fence, offering dogs and their owners the most accurate and consistent GPS containment system on the market with a 99.3% containment rate. Using patented True LocationTM technology and a network of 128 satellites, SpotOn eliminates buried wires and base stations, setting up in minutes to work anywhere-even in remote or wooded areas. Recognized with awards including the Inc. 5000 (2023–2025), Pet Innovation Awards (2024, 2025), Popular Mechanics'“Gear of the Year” (2024), CES Innovation Award (2020), and SXSW Innovation Award finalist (2020), SpotOn is trusted by thousands, with over 9,000 five-star reviews and a near-perfect 4.8 rating on the Apple App Store. Through its SpotOn Gives program, the company has donated over $350,000 to animal welfare nonprofits to date.

