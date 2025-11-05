403
Two Red Crescent remain missing after deadly attack in North Kordofan
(MENAFN) Two Sudanese Red Crescent volunteers remain unaccounted for more than a week after a fatal assault on aid workers in North Kordofan, Sudan, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) confirmed Tuesday.
On Oct. 27, five volunteers were killed while distributing food in the city of Barra.
"Three were missing at the beginning after the incident, one is now safe," IFRC spokesperson Tommaso Della Longa told reporters in Geneva. He added that one of the volunteers was located on Oct. 28, the day following the attack, without providing additional details.
"Another two are still missing, and we don't have any information about them," Della Longa said, describing the situation as "very complex" and "particularly sensitive." He noted that the organization still lacks a complete understanding of the circumstances.
Following the incident, the IFRC expressed that it was "horrified, shocked, and deeply saddened" by the deaths and reaffirmed that "any attack on humanitarian teams is unacceptable."
Since the outbreak of fighting between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in 2023, the Sudanese Red Crescent has lost 21 staff and volunteers. Worldwide, 25 Red Cross and Red Crescent personnel have been killed in 2025.
