403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin describes Russia’s National Unity Day as symbol of strength
(MENAFN) President Vladimir Putin extended congratulations to Russians on National Unity Day, portraying the holiday as a symbol of the country’s resilience and collective spirit, according to reports.
Observed on November 4, the holiday commemorates the 1612 mobilization of citizens who defended Russia against foreign occupation. Volunteer forces led by merchant Kuzma Minin and Prince Dmitry Pozharsky liberated Moscow from a Polish-Lithuanian garrison during the Time of Troubles. This event helped restore Russian statehood and paved the way for the Romanov dynasty in 1613.
Speaking at a Kremlin ceremony where state awards were presented for contributions to national unity, Putin said, “The [people’s] steadfast unity, sense of responsibility, and devotion to the Fatherland helped strengthen the foundations of our state and uphold the sacred right to preserve our roots and moral values.”
He added that Russians continue these traditions today “through peaceful, creative, and military endeavors,” emphasizing the nation’s cohesion in defending its “sovereignty, honor, and dignity.” Observers noted that his remarks appeared to reference Russia’s ongoing military operations in Ukraine and its concerns over NATO’s expansion.
Putin also highlighted Russia’s international connections, noting the presence of foreign dignitaries, scholars, and business leaders at the ceremony. He praised their efforts in promoting Russian culture, fostering humanitarian ties, and developing joint projects, stressing that Moscow remains open to cooperative initiatives and cultural exchange.
National Unity Day was reinstated in 2005 to replace the Soviet-era holiday commemorating the Russian Revolution, which had been celebrated for more than seven decades.
Observed on November 4, the holiday commemorates the 1612 mobilization of citizens who defended Russia against foreign occupation. Volunteer forces led by merchant Kuzma Minin and Prince Dmitry Pozharsky liberated Moscow from a Polish-Lithuanian garrison during the Time of Troubles. This event helped restore Russian statehood and paved the way for the Romanov dynasty in 1613.
Speaking at a Kremlin ceremony where state awards were presented for contributions to national unity, Putin said, “The [people’s] steadfast unity, sense of responsibility, and devotion to the Fatherland helped strengthen the foundations of our state and uphold the sacred right to preserve our roots and moral values.”
He added that Russians continue these traditions today “through peaceful, creative, and military endeavors,” emphasizing the nation’s cohesion in defending its “sovereignty, honor, and dignity.” Observers noted that his remarks appeared to reference Russia’s ongoing military operations in Ukraine and its concerns over NATO’s expansion.
Putin also highlighted Russia’s international connections, noting the presence of foreign dignitaries, scholars, and business leaders at the ceremony. He praised their efforts in promoting Russian culture, fostering humanitarian ties, and developing joint projects, stressing that Moscow remains open to cooperative initiatives and cultural exchange.
National Unity Day was reinstated in 2005 to replace the Soviet-era holiday commemorating the Russian Revolution, which had been celebrated for more than seven decades.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment