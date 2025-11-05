Mastiii 4 Trailer Fails To Impress Fans, Netizens Slam It As 'Cheap' And 'Vulgar' Online

The much-awaited trailer of Mastiii 4 has finally dropped, but instead of laughter, it seems to have sparked disappointment among fans. Initially slated for release last week, the trailer launch was postponed and unveiled on Tuesday, marking the official return of one of Bollywood's most popular adult comedy franchises.

The film brings back the original trio-Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, and Riteish Deshmukh-whose hilarious chemistry defined the earlier parts of the series. Joining them this time are Nargis Fakhri, Arshad Warsi, and Tusshar Kapoor, adding to the film's ensemble cast. Despite the star-studded lineup, viewers appear unimpressed with the trailer's tone and content.

Fans Call Trailer 'Cheap' and 'Vulgar'

Social media platforms have been buzzing with reactions, and not in the way the makers might have hoped. Many users have called the trailer“cheap” and“vulgar,” expressing disappointment over its reliance on double entendres and over-the-top humor. Some fans even questioned whether the franchise had lost its original charm.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Masti 4 also features Ruhii Singh, Shreya Sharma, Elnaaz Norouzi, Shaad Randhawa, Nishant Singh Malkani, and Natalia Janoszek. The film is scheduled to release on November 21, 2025.

The Mastiii franchise, which began in 2004, became a trendsetter in adult comedies. While Masti and Grand Masti (2013) enjoyed commercial success, Great Grand Masti (2016) suffered due to an early leak. Now, almost a decade later, fans were hoping for a revival of the fun-filled madness. However, going by the early reactions, Mastiii 4 may have a tough road ahead to recreate the franchise's original magic.