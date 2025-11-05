403
AIQ Enters Indonesia through Strategic Agreement with SKK Migas
(MENAFN- trailrunnerint) Abu Dhabi, UAE and Jakarta, Indonesia, November 04, 2025: AIQ, the Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence (AI) pioneer focused on transforming the energy sector, and the Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities of the Republic of Indonesia (SKK Migas), have entered a strategic agreement to implement AIQ’s Reservoir Performance Advisor (RPA) module from its Advanced Reservoir 360 (AR360) platform across upstream operations in Indonesia.
AR360 is a predictive, automated assessment tool providing a 75% efficiency gain in user productivity in performing comprehensive reservoir model reviews. The application democratizes access to all reservoir model data to asset team members, with information made accessible via a dashboard in the cloud. Access to the RPA module enables users to unlock powerful machine learning and automation capabilities directly within their existing workflows.
The agreement further lays the foundation for joint initiatives in AI, asset digitalization, and autonomous operations, unlocking new pathways for innovation and resilience in Indonesia’s upstream energy sector.
Dennis Jol, CEO of AIQ stated, “Indonesia's upstream sector faces unique challenges with mature fields requiring sophisticated reservoir management. This agreement directly addresses SKK Migas' need to optimize production from existing assets while reducing operational costs, demonstrating how targeted AI applications can extend field life and improve recovery rates. This is a major milestone in AIQ's international growth strategy, and we are proud to bring our UAE-developed innovations to Indonesia, advancing digital transformation across the upstream sector.”
Dr. Djoko Siswanto, Head of SKK Migas, commented: “Our collaboration with AIQ reflects SKK Migas’ commitment to driving innovation and building a smarter, more resilient upstream sector. By leveraging advanced AI capabilities through strategic partnerships, we aim to enhance national energy security, boost operational performance, and position Indonesia as a regional leader in digital transformation.”
This partnership builds on AIQ’s growing international presence, following agreements with national energy players in Kazakhstan and Colombia, where AIQ’s solutions are being applied to streamline operations, add value, and accelerate digitalization.
As AIQ continues to expand its footprint beyond the UAE, it is apparent that a growing global demand for practical, AI-native solutions that deliver measurable outcomes exists. AIQ is well-placed to deliver tailored, industrial AI solutions that are agnostic in nature, and highly impactful in operation.
