Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan Stock Exchange Hits New Highs With Record Growth

Uzbekistan Stock Exchange Hits New Highs With Record Growth


2025-11-05 12:08:45
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 5. Uzbekistan reported record financial results, with net profit reaching 12.8 billion soums ($980,000) over the first nine months of 2025, 7.3 times higher than the same period last year.

The data obtained by Trend from the Stock Exchange (UZSE) indicates that in the third quarter, the exchange earned 1.6 billion soums ($123,000), maintaining the profit level of the previous year.

The total trading volume from January to September reached 14 trillion soums ($1.09 billion), four times higher than a year earlier, while the number of transactions decreased by 17.2 percent, totaling 328,375 deals.

The UCI index rose by 7.01 percent, closing at 701.05 points. The market capitalization of stocks increased by 25.51 trillion soums ($1.99 billion), reaching 267.93 trillion soums ($22.2 billion) since the beginning of the year.

MENAFN05112025000187011040ID1110296739



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search