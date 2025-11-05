Uzbekistan Stock Exchange Hits New Highs With Record Growth

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan reported record financial results, with net profit reaching 12.8 billion soums ($980,000) over the first nine months of 2025, 7.3 times higher than the same period last year.

The data obtained by Trend from the Stock Exchange (UZSE) indicates that in the third quarter, the exchange earned 1.6 billion soums ($123,000), maintaining the profit level of the previous year.

The total trading volume from January to September reached 14 trillion soums ($1.09 billion), four times higher than a year earlier, while the number of transactions decreased by 17.2 percent, totaling 328,375 deals.

The UCI index rose by 7.01 percent, closing at 701.05 points. The market capitalization of stocks increased by 25.51 trillion soums ($1.99 billion), reaching 267.93 trillion soums ($22.2 billion) since the beginning of the year.