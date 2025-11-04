403
MSDF Participates In International Event On Social And Solidarity Economy, Digital Transformation
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF) participated in a high-level international event held on Tuesday under the theme "Digital Pathways Towards Regulating the Social and Solidarity Economy," as part of the activities of the Second World Summit for Social Development. Representatives from several Arab and international organizations were also in attendance.
In his address, Assistant Undersecretary for Social Development Affairs, Fahad bin Mohammed Al Khayarin, emphasized that an economy combining family solidarity, social development, and digital transformation embodies the core vision of Qatar.
He noted that global experience has proven that the government sector alone cannot meet all developmental needs.
He added that the social and solidarity economy, as a strategic approach, promotes social development and equal opportunities. He explained that the State of Qatar places great importance on empowering vulnerable groups by creating decent job opportunities for youth, women, and people with disabilities, and by supporting productive family projects and transforming them into organized economic entities.
This contributes to strengthening family and community cohesion and providing a sustainable social and economic safety net.
The two options highlighted the importance of utilizing digital tools to organize productive families by building digital platforms that enable registration, market access, and efficient and transparent management of financial operations.
This includes facilitating smart financing and equitable access to accessible financial solutions that support the growth of small businesses and open up opportunities for cross-border trade.
He emphasized the necessity of building the digital capacities of those working in the social sector, particularly young people, and empowering them with the skills needed to use modern technologies and transform their ideas into innovative projects that support the national economy.
He pointed out that the family represents the nurturing and driving environment for the social economy, and that small businesses often originate within homes and rely on family solidarity.
He affirmed that the success of these projects means empowering the entire family and strengthening its vital role in achieving sustainable development.
Assistant Undersecretary for Social Development Affairs at the Ministry of Social Development and Family, Fahad bin Mohammed Al Khayarin, affirmed the State of Qatar's commitment to continuing regional and international efforts to accelerate the transition towards a social and solidarity economy and enhance the integration of social and economic policies. This will make the family a central pillar in building a cohesive and prosperous society capable of keeping pace with transformations and achieving social justice and comprehensive development in the region.
