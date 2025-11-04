420 With CNW - Campaigners For Cannabis Legalization In Florida Sue Desantis In State Supreme Court

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The group leading Florida's effort to legalize recreational cannabis has taken Governor Ron DeSantis' administration to court, accusing state officials of obstructing the campaign's path to the 2026 ballot. The lawsuit, filed with the Florida Supreme Court, marks the latest chapter in a prolonged fight between reform advocates and the Republican governor.

These indirect efforts to frustrate marijuana policy reform in Florida are likely to be condemned by the wider marijuana industry, including entities like Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF) that operate in...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

[email protected]

CannabisNewsWire is powered by IBN