Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSX.V: FAIR): LOI For Nevada Expansion Strengthens Position Amid Record Gold Outlooks

Memorandum of Understanding signed to acquire the Golden Arrow Project in Nevada's Walker Lane Belt for US$5 million

Acquisition adds 420,000 ounces of historic gold resources, expanding Fairchild's Nevada landholding by 170% Executive Chairman Nikolas Perrault highlights disciplined growth strategy as analysts project gold surpassing $5,000 per ounce

The Golden Era of Gold Revisited

Gold has entered a defining moment. With prices hovering near record highs near $4,200 an ounce and some forecasts now calling for $5,000 gold within a year, the macro backdrop for precious metals has rarely looked stronger. Central banks continue to diversify out of fiat currencies, inflation remains stubbornly above target, and geopolitical risks are rewriting the global investment playbook.

Building a Nevada Powerhouse

Fairchild (TSX.V: FAIR) is positioning itself at the heart of this structural shift. The company recently announced a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Arrow Project, located along Nevada's prolific Walker Lane Shear Zone. The advanced exploration stage...

