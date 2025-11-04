Famine, Renewed Violence Deepen Sudan's Humanitarian Catastrophe

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Sudan is plunging deeper into a humanitarian disaster as widespread famine, escalating violence, and mass displacement continue to ravage the country. With millions of civilians stranded in besieged cities and no access to basic needs, the situation is deteriorating rapidly.

A new Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report, supported by the United Nations, has confirmed famine conditions in both El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, and Kadugli in South Kordofan. The report paints a grim picture, revealing that over 21 million people in Sudan were facing severe food insecurity as of September, with at least 20% suffering from extreme hunger. Among them, more than 30% of children under five are malnourished.

The situation has worsened significantly since the war began. The IPC warns that 375,000 people in Darfur and Kordofan have now been pushed into starvation since September, while more than 6 million people nationwide are facing extreme hunger. Twenty additional regions across these two areas are at imminent risk of famine due to the escalating conflict. The crisis is expected to persist through at least May 2026.

In El-Fasher, some of the deadliest days of the conflict have occurred. On October 26, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), took control of the city after an 18-month siege. Thousands of civilians were killed within days, and more than 62,000 people fled in just under four days. However, around 177,000 people remain trapped in the city, with no safe corridors or access to aid. The United Nations has called for immediate, unrestricted humanitarian access to these areas.

Meanwhile, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that 36,000 people fled towns and villages in North Kordofan last week alone. In total, the conflict has displaced more than 14 million people, making Sudan the world's largest displacement crisis. Over 30 million people now require urgent humanitarian assistance.

The mounting reports of atrocities underscore the crisis' severity. According to the Sudan Doctors' Union, dozens of bodies were found decomposing in homes in Bara, North Kordofan, after RSF fighters allegedly barred families from burying their dead. Communications are down, and medical services are virtually nonexistent. The Union has called for immediate UN intervention to address the growing humanitarian needs.

On October 31, rocket attacks hit displacement shelters in South Kordofan, tragically killing at least eight children, according to UNICEF. Mirjana Spoljaric, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), described the situation in Darfur as“catastrophic and horrifying,” warning that the region could be witnessing a repetition of mass killings akin to those in previous conflicts.

The RSF, which controls most of Darfur's five states and parts of Kordofan, is facing off against the Sudanese Army, which holds the remaining 13 states, including the capital, Khartoum. The RSF, once a Janajweed militia notorious for ethnic cleansing and atrocities, has gained power by exploiting Sudan's gold mines in Darfur. Hemedti, the RSF leader, became the deputy head of the Sovereign Council before the war erupted in April 2023 over disputes on the integration of the RSF into the national army.

As clashes intensify in North Kordofan, the Sudanese Army has mobilized large forces, launching airstrikes on RSF positions in Bara and nearby areas. The RSF has threatened to advance on El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, a key commercial hub.

At the political level, Sudan's Security and Defence Council is meeting to discuss U.S. proposals for a ceasefire. UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on both warring parties to cooperate with his envoy, halt hostilities immediately, and ensure accountability for war crimes.

The war, which broke out in April 2023, has already left tens of thousands dead, devastated entire cities, and pushed Sudan into famine, displacement, and lawlessness. Humanitarian agencies warn that, without a ceasefire and guaranteed access to humanitarian aid, Sudan risks becoming one of the worst humanitarian disasters of the 21st century.