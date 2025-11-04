403
Moi Participates In 2Nd Kids Expo
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Interior (MoI) is participating in the second edition of the Kids Expo, which opened Tuesday at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center under the theme“Our Children are a Trust.” The opening ceremony was attended by Director General of Civil Defence Major General Hamad Othman al-Duhaimi, and a number of department directors and officers from the Ministry of Interior.
This five-day expo is a specialised event for children and a distinguished platform that brings together those interested and working in the field of raising awareness among children and youth, and promoting children's rights in all aspects of life.
Director of the Public Relations Department at the Ministry of Interior Major General Abdullah Khalifa al-Muftah stated on this occasion that the Ministry of Interior's participation in and sponsorship of the expo comes as part of its national commitment to enhancing community awareness, especially regarding children, instilling values of security and safety, guiding the younger generations towards safe behaviours, and protecting them from risks. He added that the ministry dedicates a significant portion of its annual awareness plans to children, which are implemented by the Public Relations Department in co-ordination with the relevant departments.
He said the Ministry of Interior is participating through a series of field awareness events targeting children, recognising the importance of providing greater care, attention, and awareness to this vital segment of society. Participating departments within the Ministry are working to promote positive values, deepen national identity, and instil a spirit of loyalty and belonging in children, while also educating them on various security and safety issues appropriate to their age group.
He clarified that raising awareness among children is crucial for building a safe and cohesive society, and it is a shared responsibility among relevant institutions, families, schools, and the community.
Major General al-Muftah stated that modern technology has provided various avenues for interaction among individuals, making all types of social interaction possible. Undoubtedly, crime is one such type of interaction, as children and young people spend a significant amount of time online through their mobile phones, which connect them to the digital world. This may expose them to cybercrimes or lead them to adopt behaviours that, intentionally or unintentionally, result in the commission of cybercrimes. Our Children are a Trust Kids Expo
