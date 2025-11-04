Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market: Epidemiology, Therapies, Companies, Delveinsight Amgen Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Newamsterdam Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market"Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Size was highest in the US among the 7MM in the 2023, accounting for approximately USD 12 billion which is further expected to rise at a CAGR of 2.8% by 2034.

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease emerging therapies, such as Olpasiran (AMG 890), Obicetrapib (TA-8995), and others, are expected to boost the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market in the upcoming years.

DelveInsight has launched a new report on "Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” that delivers an in-depth understanding of the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

In January 2025, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted 510(k) clearance for Roche's Tina-quant® Lipoprotein (a) Gen.2 Molarity assay-the first FDA-cleared blood test in the US to measure lipoprotein (a) [Lp(a)] levels in molar units. This assay supports the evaluation of lipid metabolism disorders and helps assess the risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) when used alongside clinical evaluations and other lipid tests. Earlier, on August 28, 2024, Novartis announced that its Phase III V-MONO trial of Leqvio® (inclisiran) achieved its primary endpoints. The study showed that twice-yearly administration of Leqvio led to significant reductions in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) compared with placebo and ezetimibe in patients with low to moderate ASCVD risk.

In 2023, the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) market size was the largest in the United States among the 7MM, reaching around USD 12 billion, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% through 2034. The US also recorded the highest diagnosed prevalence, with nearly 26 million cases-approximately 14 million males and 11 million females, expected to rise further by 2034.

The ASCVD market is fueled by increasing disease prevalence, therapeutic innovations, and supportive government initiatives, though it continues to face challenges such as high treatment costs, stringent regulations, and adherence issues. Reimbursement frameworks emphasize preventive care and drug pricing negotiations. Key unmet needs include long-term disease management, improved access to advanced therapies, and personalized treatment options. Current market therapies include statins, ezetimibe/bempedoic acid combinations, and PCSK9 inhibitors, contributing to a total 7MM market size of USD 23 billion in 2023. With the anticipated introduction of novel agents like Olpasiran, MK-0616, and Obicetrapib, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.2% over 2024–2034. In Japan, the ASCVD market was valued at USD 3 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow steadily through 2034.

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Overview

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) is a chronic, progressive disorder that can impact multiple arteries in the body, including those supplying the heart (coronary arteries), brain (cerebral arteries), and limbs (peripheral arteries). The primary forms of ASCVD include coronary artery disease (CAD), cerebrovascular disease (stroke), and peripheral arterial disease (PAD). Its development is driven by several risk factors such as unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, smoking, obesity, family history, and excessive alcohol consumption. While ASCVD often progresses silently in its early stages, symptoms emerge as arteries narrow and blood flow becomes restricted. The nature of symptoms depends on the affected arteries and the extent of blockage, with common signs including chest pain (angina), fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath, palpitations, and cold sensations in the extremities.

Beyond symptomatic evaluation, ASCVD diagnosis also relies on risk assessment and clinical investigations. Genetic testing targeting APOE, LDLR, APOB, PCSK9, and LDLRAP1 variants, along with morphological imaging methods such as ultrasonography, CT, MRI/angiography, or catheterization, are commonly employed to confirm diagnosis. In cases where ASCVD is suspected, genetic and biomarker testing, combined with imaging, can provide diagnostic confirmation. However, the high cost and limited accessibility of genetic and biomarker testing remain key constraints.

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Outlook

Treatment for Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) aims to lower cardiovascular risk and address the underlying atherosclerosis. Core management strategies involve lifestyle modifications-such as adopting a heart-healthy diet, engaging in regular physical activity, quitting smoking, and maintaining a healthy weight-to effectively control major risk factors like hypertension, diabetes, and hyperlipidemia.

Pharmacologic intervention plays a central role, with statins serving as the first-line therapy for reducing low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). High-intensity statins are typically prescribed for patients at elevated risk. For individuals who are statin-intolerant or do not achieve target LDL-C levels, additional agents such as ezetimibe or PCSK9 inhibitors may be introduced. Antiplatelet therapy, most commonly with aspirin, is used to prevent thrombotic events in patients with established ASCVD. Managing blood pressure through antihypertensive medications-such as ACE inhibitors or ARBs-is also vital to reduce cardiovascular complications. In more severe cases, such as acute coronary syndrome or significant coronary artery narrowing, revascularization procedures like percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) or coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) are often required.

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Marketed Drugs



LEQVIO (inclisiran): Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation PRALUENT (alirocumab): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Emerging Drugs



Olpasiran (AMG 890): Amgen Inc. Obicetrapib (TA-8995): NewAmsterdam Pharma

Study Period: 2020-2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Companies: Amgen Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., NewAmsterdam Pharma, and others

Key Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Therapies: Dazukibart (PF-06823859), and others

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease current marketed and Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease emerging therapies

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Dynamics: Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market drivers and Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

