Power Metallic (TSXV: PNPN OTCQB: PNPNF) Advances Polymetallic Discovery Expansion Toward NYSE Uplisting

Power Metallic Mines Inc. (TSXV: PNPN | OTCQB: PNPNF) announced additional high-grade copper assay results from its summer drilling program at the Nisk Project in Quebec, alongside updates on land expansion and its upcoming NYSE uplisting.

Recent results from the Lion Zone include 5.35 meters grading 11.97% Cu (16.35% CuEqRec) within 6.85 meters of 13.15% CuEqRec in hole PML-25-022, and 5.90 meters of 10.43% CuEqRec within a broader 27.50-meter interval averaging 2.75% CuEqRec. The drilling confirms strong continuity of high-grade mineralization and expands the zone's footprint for future Indicated Resource classification.

“These are exceptional intersections that strengthen our understanding of the Lion Zone and expand the known resource area,” said Terry Lynch, CEO of Power Metallic.“With land assembly now complete, our next phase of drilling will target deeper extensions and new discovery zones.”

Listen to CEO Terry Lynch on The Ellis Martin Report:

The Company has expanded its land package to 313 km2, incorporating the Hydro Lands and LIFT Package, and plans an active fall/winter drill program to test high-priority targets.

Power Metallic is preparing for an NYSE uplisting following U.S. Thanksgiving, positioning the Company to broaden institutional access and investor visibility as it advances one of Canada's leading polymetallic discoveries.

