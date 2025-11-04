403
White House: US Engaged In Efforts For Peaceful Solution In Sudan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- The United States said on Tuesday that it is engaged in international efforts to end the worsening conflict Sudan.
"The United States is actively engaged in efforts to bring about a peaceful resolution to the terrible conflict in Sudan," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.
"We remain committed to working with our international partners including quad members, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, as well as others, to lead a negotiated peace process that addresses both the immediate humanitarian crisis and the longer-term political challenges.
"I actually spoke with Secretary Rubio about this, this morning, as of course there's been, you know, kind of an uptick in recent reporting on the matter and he assured me that the administration is very much engaged.
"We're in pretty frequent communication with those Arab partners that I just mentioned. And we want to see this conflict come to a peaceful end, just as we have with so many others.
She noted but it's -- the reality is it's a very complicated situation on the ground right now.
Meanwhile, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres termed Sudan's crisis as horrifying. He said over 18 months El Fasher city and surrounding areas have been suffering famine, violence and displacement. (end)
