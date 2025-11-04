403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA - Representative of His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah, participated in the Second World Summit for Social Development held in Qatar.
KUWAIT - The Cabinet approved a draft decree envisaging expanded transport cooperation with the United Arab Emirates and backing public greening initiatives.
KUWAIT - The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General reaffirmed the UN's commitment to supporting Kuwait and Iraq in resolving the files of missing persons and Kuwaiti property.
DOHA - Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Tareq Al-Bannai affirmed, the importance of empowering youth to build fair and sustainable societies.
DOHA - Kuwait is keen on drawing up and adopting a comprehensive national strategy to integrate those with special needs in developmental plans, said Minister of Social Affairs, Family, and Childhood.
KUWAIT - Relations between Kuwait and the Republic of Korea have embodied real friendship and increasing partnership based on mutual respect and trust, Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Kuwait Kim Hye Jin said.
KUWAIT - The Ministry of Interior announced arresting an organized gang involved in managing and operating an online gambling website.
KUWAIT - Kuwait will host the 9th European-Gulf Business Forum on Wednesday under the patronage of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti Shooting Team won five medals (two gold, two silver, and one bronze) in the men and women's trap shooting competitions at the Kuwait Asian Shooting Championship.
DOHA - President of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly Annalena Baerbock affirmed that the adoption of the Doha Political Declaration represents a decisive milestone toward achieving comprehensive social development.
NEW YORK - The United Nations warned against continued acts of violence targeting civilians by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the Sudanese City of El-Fasher.
GENEVA - The World Food Programme (WFP) warned that the continued violations of the ceasefire are making its humanitarian response in Gaza increasingly difficult.
WASHINGTON - Dick Cheney, America's most powerful modern vice president and chief architect of the "war on terror," has died, according to a statement from his family. He was 84. (end)
