Clearfield Sets Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Call For Tuesday, November 25, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --the leader in community broadband fiber connectivity, today announced that it will release results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, ended September 30, 2025, on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, before the market open. The company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (7:30 a.m. Central time) to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

Financial results will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website along with a shareholder letter.

Date: Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (7:30 a.m. Central time)

U.S. dial-in: 1-844-826-3033

International dial-in: 1-412-317-5185

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay here.

An audio replay of the call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through December 9, 2025.

U.S. replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921

International replay dial-in: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 10203440

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery solutions that play a critical role in enabling broadband operators to close the digital divide. Our labor lite, craft-friendly platform is leveraged by community broadband, MSOs, incumbent service providers, ISPs, data centers, military, municipalities, and coops - from homes passed to homes connected faster and more efficiently. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit .

Investor Relations Contact: Greg McNiff

The Blueshirt Group

773-485-7191

...

Source: Clearfield, Inc.