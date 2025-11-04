Clearfield Sets Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Call For Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Financial results will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website along with a shareholder letter.
Date: Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (7:30 a.m. Central time)
U.S. dial-in: 1-844-826-3033
International dial-in: 1-412-317-5185
The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay here.
An audio replay of the call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through December 9, 2025.
U.S. replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921
International replay dial-in: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 10203440
About Clearfield, Inc.
Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery solutions that play a critical role in enabling broadband operators to close the digital divide. Our labor lite, craft-friendly platform is leveraged by community broadband, MSOs, incumbent service providers, ISPs, data centers, military, municipalities, and coops - from homes passed to homes connected faster and more efficiently. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit .
Investor Relations Contact: Greg McNiff
The Blueshirt Group
773-485-7191
...
