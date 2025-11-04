Heliospace Faces Headwinds From NASA Budget Cuts And Government Shutdown

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Near term performance may be impacted by recent reductions in the NASA science program and the extended government shutdown.

Berkeley, Calif., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heliospace Corp. (OTCID:HLEO), an aerospace company specializing in cutting-edge technologies that empower space exploration and innovation describes the potential ramifications of funding cuts being implemented at NASA coupled with the extended government shutdown.

Heliospace has a rich history of supporting successful NASA science missions, including the Europa Clipper mission, the James Webb Space Telescope, the Commercial Lunar Payload Services program, and the upcoming SunRISE mission. Until recently, the company has helped define the next generation of space telescopes, lunar landers, and other future science missions under consideration at NASA.

However the recent proposed budget cuts to the NASA science program coupled with the reductions in force currently underway at various NASA centers threatens the ability of Heliospace to continue its track record of making significant ongoing contributions to these programs. Combined with the extended government shutdown in place since the end of the current fiscal year, these events are impacting both public and commercial organizations alike in their quest to foster the continued exploration of our solar system and the cosmos on behalf of humanity.

During these challenging times, the most pressing near-term priority for Heliospace is debt restructuring. The company is actively collaborating with its note holders to establish terms that will strengthen its long-term financial health-ultimately benefiting both shareholders and the broader stakeholder community. Heliospace will continue to work with our investors and other stakeholders to ensure our organization remains fully committed to bringing our award-winning expertise to bear on NASA's toughest problems.

About Helio Corporation

Heliospace is an aerospace company specializing in cutting-edge hardware, systems engineering, and mission-critical services for space exploration. With deep expertise in civil space missions, Heliospace serves customers including NASA and other government agencies along with commercial, private, non-profit and academic institutions. Heliospace's mission is to empower humanity's scientific and commercial expansion into space, lead in the dynamic space economy, and create lasting value for partners and investors. Visit helio for more information.

Heliospace Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Helio Corporation, a technology, engineering and research and development holding company serving commercial, government and non-profit organizations.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly,” "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan,” "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this presentation will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this presentation are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in, or made in connection with this presentation. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's business plans or model.

For More Information Contact:

...e