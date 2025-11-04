Fuel Tech Reports 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results
| FUEL TECH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|13,677
|$
|8,510
|Short-term investments
|12,183
|10,184
|Accounts receivable, less current expected credit loss of $108 and $106, respectively
|4,828
|9,368
|Inventories, net
|402
|397
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|864
|1,160
|Total current assets
|31,954
|29,619
|Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $19,312 and $18,958, respectively
|4,820
|5,084
|Goodwill
|2,116
|2,116
|Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $552 and $525, respectively
|306
|327
|Right-of-use operating lease assets, net
|558
|585
|Long-term investments
|7,969
|10,875
|Other assets
|190
|191
|Total assets
|$
|47,913
|$
|48,797
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,402
|$
|2,915
|Accrued liabilities:
|Operating lease liabilities - current
|87
|77
|Employee compensation
|748
|1,248
|Other accrued liabilities
|2,674
|1,615
|Total current liabilities
|5,911
|5,855
|Operating lease liabilities - non-current
|514
|548
|Deferred income taxes, net
|176
|176
|Other liabilities
|303
|263
|Total liabilities
|6,904
|6,842
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $.01 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 32,281,179 and 31,767,329 shares issued, and 31,074,438 and 30,708,273 shares outstanding, respectively
|322
|317
|Additional paid-in capital
|165,559
|165,295
|Accumulated deficit
|(120,597
|)
|(119,472
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,783
|)
|(1,915
|)
|Nil coupon perpetual loan notes
|76
|76
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(2,568
|)
|(2,346
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|41,009
|41,955
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|47,913
|$
|48,797
| FUEL TECH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|$
|7,490
|$
|7,851
|$
|19,430
|$
|19,850
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of sales
|3,829
|4,444
|10,281
|11,462
|Selling, general and administrative
|3,207
|3,225
|9,895
|9,815
|Research and development
|450
|361
|1,510
|1,159
|7,486
|8,030
|21,686
|22,436
|Operating income (loss)
|4
|(179
|)
|(2,256
|)
|(2,586
|)
|Interest income
|311
|323
|1,127
|968
|Other (expense) income, net
|(5
|)
|(63
|)
|15
|1,576
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|310
|81
|(1,114
|)
|(42
|)
|Income tax expense
|(7
|)
|(1
|)
|(11
|)
|(18
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|303
|$
|80
|$
|(1,125
|)
|$
|(60
|)
|Net income (loss) per common share:
|Basic net income (loss) per common share
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.00
|)
|Diluted net income (loss) per common share
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.00
|)
|Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|31,074,000
|30,708,000
|30,890,000
|30,526,000
|Diluted
|31,293,000
|30,848,000
|30,890,000
|30,526,000
| FUEL TECH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|303
|$
|80
|$
|(1,125
|)
|$
|(60
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|(14
|)
|106
|132
|(32
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|289
|$
|186
|$
|(993
|)
|$
|(92
|)
| FUEL TECH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Operating Activities
|Net loss
|$
|(1,125
|)
|$
|(60
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation
|490
|248
|Amortization
|27
|42
|Non-cash interest income on held-to-maturity securities
|(91
|)
|(109
|)
|Stock-based compensation, net of forfeitures
|269
|337
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|3,066
|(845
|)
|Employee retention credit receivable
|1,677
|(1,677
|)
|Inventory
|(4
|)
|(3
|)
|Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other non-current assets
|318
|655
|Accounts payable
|(560
|)
|842
|Accrued liabilities and other non-current liabilities
|516
|(1,215
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|4,583
|(1,785
|)
|Investing Activities
|Purchases of equipment and patents
|(231
|)
|(316
|)
|Purchases of debt securities
|(10,004
|)
|(14,072
|)
|Maturities of debt securities
|11,000
|11,000
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|765
|(3,388
|)
|Financing Activities
|Taxes paid on behalf of award participants
|(222
|)
|(95
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(222
|)
|(95
|)
|Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash
|41
|(36
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|5,167
|(5,304
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|8,510
|17,578
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|13,677
|$
|12,274
| FUEL TECH, INC.
Segment Data- Reporting Segments
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
|Information about reporting segment net sales and gross margin from operations is provided below:
| Air
Pollution
| FUEL
CHEM
|Three months ended September 30, 2025
| Control
Segment
|Segment
|Other
|Total
|Revenues from external customers
|$
|2,707
|$
|4,783
|$
|-
|$
|7,490
|Cost of sales
|(1,428
|)
|(2,401
|)
|-
|(3,829
|)
|Gross margin
|1,279
|2,382
|-
|3,661
|Selling, general and administrative
|-
|-
|(3,207
|)
|(3,207
|)
|Research and development
|-
|-
|(450
|)
|(450
|)
|Operating income (loss) from operations
|$
|1,279
|$
|2,382
|$
|(3,657
|)
|$
|4
| Air
Pollution
| FUEL
CHEM
|Three months ended September 30, 2024
| Control
Segment
|Segment
|Other
|Total
|Revenues from external customers
|$
|3,224
|$
|4,627
|$
|-
|$
|7,851
|Cost of sales
|(2,095
|)
|(2,349
|)
|-
|(4,444
|)
|Gross margin
|1,129
|2,278
|-
|3,407
|Selling, general and administrative
|-
|-
|(3,225
|)
|(3,225
|)
|Research and development
|-
|-
|(361
|)
|(361
|)
|Operating income (loss) from operations
|$
|1,129
|$
|2,278
|$
|(3,586
|)
|$
|(179
|)
| Air
Pollution
| FUEL
CHEM
|Nine months ended September 30, 2025
| Control
Segment
|Segment
|Other
|Total
|Revenues from external customers
|$
|6,515
|$
|12,915
|$
|-
|$
|19,430
|Cost of sales
|(3,713
|)
|(6,568
|)
|-
|(10,281
|)
|Gross margin
|2,802
|6,347
|-
|9,149
|Selling, general and administrative
|-
|-
|(9,895
|)
|(9,895
|)
|Research and development
|-
|-
|(1,510
|)
|(1,510
|)
|Operating income (loss) from operations
|$
|2,802
|$
|6,347
|$
|(11,405
|)
|$
|(2,256
|)
| Air
Pollution
| FUEL
CHEM
|Nine months ended September 30, 2024
| Control
Segment
|Segment
|Other
|Total
|Revenues from external customers
|$
|9,491
|$
|10,359
|$
|-
|$
|19,850
|Cost of sales
|(5,927
|)
|(5,535
|)
|-
|(11,462
|)
|Gross margin
|3,564
|4,824
|-
|8,388
|Selling, general and administrative
|-
|-
|(9,815
|)
|(9,815
|)
|Research and development
|$
|-
|-
|(1,159
|)
|(1,159
|)
|Operating income (loss) from operations
|$
|3,564
|$
|4,824
|$
|(10,974
|)
|$
|(2,586
|)
| FUEL TECH, INC.
Geographic Segment Financial Data
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
|Information concerning our operations by geographic area is provided below. Revenues are attributed to countries based on the location of the end-user. Assets are those directly associated with operations of the geographic area.
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues:
|United States
|$
|5,626
|$
|5,453
|$
|15,427
|$
|13,519
|Foreign
|1,864
|2,398
|4,003
|6,331
|$
|7,490
|$
|7,851
|$
|19,430
|$
|19,850
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets:
|United States
|$
|44,917
|$
|44,430
|Foreign
|2,996
|4,367
|$
|47,913
|$
|48,797
| FUEL TECH, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|303
|$
|80
|$
|(1,125
|)
|$
|(60
|)
|Interest income
|(311
|)
|(323
|)
|(1,127
|)
|(968
|)
|Income tax expense
|7
|1
|11
|18
|Depreciation expense
|163
|87
|490
|248
|Amortization expense
|9
|11
|27
|42
|EBITDA
|171
|(144
|)
|(1,724
|)
|(720
|)
|Stock compensation expense
|57
|109
|269
|337
|Gain on employee retention credit
|-
|-
|-
|(1,677
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|228
|$
|(35
|)
|$
|(1,455
|)
|$
|(2,060
|)
Adjusted EBITDA
To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), the Company has provided an Adjusted EBITDA disclosure as a measure of financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation expense, amortization expense, stock compensation expense and gain on employee retention credit. The Company's reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP standards, but are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.
Adjusted EBITDA is provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and ability to generate cash flow, which we believe is a meaningful measure for our investor and analyst communities. In many cases non-GAAP financial measures are utilized by these individuals to evaluate Company performance and ultimately determine a reasonable valuation for our common stock. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest GAAP measure of net income (loss) has been included in the above financial table.
