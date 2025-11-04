Prenetics Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release Date And Inaugural Earnings Conference Call
|Date:
|Monday, November 10, 2025
|Time:
|8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
|Dial-in:
|1-844-425-9470
|International Dial-in:
|201-298-0878
|Webcast
|PRE Conference Call
An audio replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .
About Prenetics
Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE) is a leading health sciences company redefining the future of health and longevity through IM8 - its flagship consumer brand co-founded with David Beckham and championed by World No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam winner Aryna Sabalenka - now the fastest-growing supplement brand globally, reaching $100 million in annual recurring revenue within just 11 months of launch - the fastest growth ever recorded in the global history of the supplements industry, even outpacing today's leading AI startups.
As the first consumer health company to establish a Bitcoin Treasury, Prenetics continues to pioneer at the intersection of health innovation and digital assets - purchasing 1 Bitcoin per day, now totaling 382 BTC as of November 4, 2025.
Investor Relations Contact:
...
...
Angela Cheung
Investor Relations / Corporate Finance
...
