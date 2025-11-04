DMC Global Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Third quarter sales were $151.5 million

Net loss attributable to DMC was $3.1 million

Adjusted net loss attributable to DMC* was $1.6 million, or $(0.08) per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC* was $8.6 million, while total adjusted EBITDA, inclusive of non-controlling interest (NCI), was $12.0 million

Net debt* reduced to $30.1 million Record order at NobelClad drives backlog recovery

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025. Consolidated sales were $151.5 million, a 1% decrease from the third quarter of 2024 and a 3% sequential decline. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC was $8.6 million, up 51% compared with the same period last year, down 37% sequentially. Sales at Arcadia Products, DMC's architectural building products business, were $61.7 million, up 7% versus last year's third quarter and down 1% sequentially. Third quarter adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC more than doubled to $5.1 million from $2.0 million in the year-ago quarter and was up 27% from $4.0 million in the prior quarter. The business benefitted from higher year-over-year sales, which led to improved absorption of fixed manufacturing overhead absorption. Arcadia's market continues to be impacted by high interest rates, leading to generally lower levels of activity. However, management believes Arcadia has stabilized from the challenges experienced in the prior year and is well positioned for the eventual improvement in market conditions. DynaEnergetics, DMC's energy products business, reported third quarter sales of $68.9 million, down 1% from the year-ago third quarter and up 3% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA was $4.9 million, up from breakeven results in the year-ago third quarter and down 46% sequentially. The sequential decline reflects lower product pricing in a difficult and highly competitive U.S. onshore market. According to the Energy Information Administration, U.S. well completions declined 6% during the third quarter. DynaEnergetics' third quarter margins were also impacted by higher costs due to tariffs, and receivable and inventory charges. At NobelClad, DMC's composite metals business, third quarter sales were $20.9 million, down 16% versus last year's third quarter and down 21% sequentially. The declines reflect a reduction in bookings due in part to U.S. and reciprocal tariff activities. Adjusted EBITDA was $2.1 million, down 64% versus the comparable year-ago period and down 53% from the previous quarter. The decline reflects reduced absorption of fixed manufacturing overhead on lower sales and a less favorable product mix. The lower sales volume is the direct result of a tariff-driven decline in large-project orders earlier in the year. NobelClad was awarded a $20 million order during the third quarter for an international petrochemical project. After quarter-end, NobelClad booked an additional $5 million order associated with the same project. Together, they represent the largest order in NobelClad's history, which will begin to ship in 2026. Backlog at the end of the third quarter totaled $57 million and does not include the $5 million follow-on order. “During the third quarter, our businesses continued to be heavily impacted by volatile and lower energy prices, generally high interest rates and issues related to current tariff policies.” said James O'Leary, DMC's president and CEO.“During this challenging period, we continue to make substantial progress on the primary objective within our control, improving our financial position, as we significantly reduced net debt to $30.1 million, down 47% from the beginning of the year. I want to thank our DMC associates for their continued dedication and hard work in a very tough environment.” Guidance Fourth quarter sales are expected to be in a range of $140 million to $150 million, with adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC anticipated in a range of $5 million to $8 million. Guidance reflects the lagged impact of the decline in U.S. bookings at NobelClad during the first and second quarters of 2025 as sales associated with recently improved incoming orders will not be recognized until 2026. The guidance range also reflects the continued turmoil in DynaEnergetics' core North American business, which has been significantly impacted by both tariffs and declining completion activity, and may experience a seasonal slowdown late in the quarter as has been the case in recent years. While Arcadia will experience some normal seasonal slowdown, it expects continued year-over-year improvement in profitability due to better operational execution. This guidance is heavily influenced by macroeconomic concerns, volatility and visibility issues created by the current state of tariff policies and energy markets and is subject to change either upward or downward as market conditions evolve. Summary Third Quarter Results

Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 151,532 $ 155,487 $ 152,429 (3 )% (1 )% Gross profit percentage 21.7 % 23.6 % 19.8 % SG&A $ 25,950 $ 26,147 $ 28,205 (1 )% (8 )% Net (loss) income $ (2,070 ) $ 321 $ (159,416 ) (745 )% 99 % Net (loss) income attributable to DMC $ (3,081 ) $ 116 $ (101,323 ) (2,756 )% 97 % Diluted net loss per share attributable to DMC $ (0.10 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (8.27 ) 58 % 99 % Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to DMC $ (1,629 ) $ 2,473 $ (9,615 ) (166 )% 83 % Adjusted diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.08 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.49 ) (167 )% 84 % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC $ 8,564 $ 13,538 $ 5,671 (37 )% 51 % Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation $ 11,972 $ 16,228 $ 7,015 (26 )% 71 % Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation margin 7.9 % 10.4 % 4.6 %



Arcadia

Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 61,661 $ 61,980 $ 57,818 (1 )% 7 % Gross profit percentage 28.7 % 26.2 % 23.5 % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC $ 5,111 $ 4,035 $ 2,014 27 % 154 % Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation $ 8,519 $ 6,725 $ 3,358 27 % 154 % Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation margin 13.8 % 10.9 % 5.8 %



DynaEnergetics

Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 68,946 $ 66,862 $ 69,679 3 % (1 )% Gross profit percentage 14.5 % 20.9 % 12.0 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,867 $ 8,979 $ 414 (46 )% 1,076 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.1 % 13.4 % 0.6 %



NobelClad

Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 20,925 $ 26,645 $ 24,932 (21 )% (16 )% Gross profit percentage 24.9 % 24.7 % 33.2 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,075 $ 4,399 $ 5,776 (53 )% (64 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.9 % 16.5 % 23.2 %

NobelClad's rolling 12-month bookings were $100.2 million, and the 12-month book-to-bill ratio was 0.96.



*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), DMC also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that we use in operational and financial decision making. Non-GAAP financial measures include the following:



EBITDA: defined as net income (loss) plus net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA: excludes from EBITDA stock-based compensation, restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC's operating performance (as further described in the tables below).

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc.: excludes the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the 40% redeemable noncontrolling interest in Arcadia Products.

Adjusted EBITDA for DMC business segments: defined as operating income (loss) plus depreciation, amortization, allocated stock-based compensation (if applicable), restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC's operating performance.

Adjusted net income (loss): defined as net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders prior to the adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest plus restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC's operating performance.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share: defined as diluted earnings per share attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders (exclusive of adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest) plus restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC's operating performance.

Net debt: defined as total debt less consolidated cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities per the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. Free-cash flow: defined as cash flows from operating activities less net acquisitions of property, plant and equipment.



Management believes providing these additional financial measures is useful to investors in understanding DMC's operating performance, excluding the effects of restructuring, impairment, and other nonrecurring charges, as well as its liquidity. Management typically monitors the business utilizing the above non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP results, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, and certain management incentive awards are based, in part, on these measures. The presence of non-GAAP financial measures in this report is not intended to suggest that such measures be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or as superior to, DMC's GAAP information, and investors are cautioned that the non-GAAP financial measures are limited in their usefulness.

Because not all companies use identical calculations, DMC's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. However, these measures can still be useful in evaluating the company's performance against its peer companies because management believes the measures provide users with valuable insight into key components of GAAP financial disclosures. For example, a company with greater GAAP net income may not be as appealing to investors if its net income is more heavily comprised of gains on asset sales. Likewise, eliminating the effects of interest income and expense moderates the impact of a company's capital structure on its performance.

DMC is unable to reconcile its expected fourth quarter 2025 adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC to the most directly comparable projected GAAP financial measure because certain information necessary to calculate such measure on a GAAP basis is unavailable or dependent on the timing of future events outside of DMC's control. Therefore, because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature of and the amount of any potential applicable future adjustments, which could be significant, DMC is unable to provide a reconciliation for expected adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC without unreasonable efforts.

About DMC Global Inc.

DMC Global is an owner and operator of innovative, asset-light manufacturing businesses that provide unique, highly engineered products and differentiated solutions. DMC's businesses have established leadership positions in their respective markets and consist of: Arcadia, a leading supplier of architectural building products; DynaEnergetics, which serves the global energy industry; and NobelClad, which addresses the global industrial infrastructure and transportation sectors. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol“BOOM.” For more information, visit:

Safe Harbor Language

Except for the historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including fourth quarter 2025 guidance on sales, adjusted EBITDA and the expected fourth quarter 2025 results (including billings) and underlying assumptions for each of Arcadia, DynaEnergetics and NobelClad. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, the markets in which we operate, anticipated costs and the ability to achieve goals. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and statements, including but not limited to: our ability to realize sales from our backlog; our ability to obtain new contracts at attractive prices; the execution of purchase commitments by our customers, and our ability to successfully deliver on those purchase commitments; the size and timing of customer orders and shipments; the timely completion of contracts; changes to customer orders; product pricing and margins; fluctuations in customer demand; our ability to successfully navigate slowdowns in market activity or execute and capitalize upon growth opportunities; the success of DynaEnergetics' product, technology, and margin enhancement initiatives; our ability to successfully protect our technology and intellectual property and the costs associated with these efforts; consolidation among DynaEnergetics' customers; fluctuations in foreign currencies; fluctuations in tariffs and quotas; the cost and availability of energy; the cyclicality of our business; competitive factors; the timing and size of expenditures; the timing and price of metal and other raw material; the adequacy of local labor supplies at our facilities; changes in immigration laws or enforcement programs;our ability to attract and retain key personnel; current or future limits on manufacturing capacity at our various operations; government actions or other changes in laws and regulations; the availability and cost of funds; our ability to access our borrowing capacity under our credit facility; geopolitical and economic instability, including recessions, depressions, wars or other military actions; inflation; supply chain delays and disruptions; transportation disruptions; general economic conditions, both domestic and foreign, impacting our business and the business of our customers and the end-market users we serve; the potential effects of activist stockholder actions and actions that we may take to discourage takeover attempts, as well as the other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. We do not undertake any obligation to release public revisions to any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

(unaudited) Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Sequential Year-on-year NET SALES $ 151,532 $ 155,487 $ 152,429 (3 )% (1 )% COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD 118,703 118,756 122,324 - % (3 )% Gross profit 32,829 36,731 30,105 (11 )% 9 % Gross profit percentage 21.7 % 23.6 % 19.8 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 15,282 15,905 14,349 (4 )% 7 % Selling and distribution expenses 10,668 10,242 13,856 4 % (23 )% Amortization of purchased intangible assets 4,764 4,763 5,278 - % (10 )% Goodwill impairment - - 141,725 - % (100 )% Strategic review and related expenses 303 775 1,763 (61 )% (83 )% Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 1,202 1,149 2,069 5 % (42 )% Total costs and expenses 32,219 32,834 179,040 (2 )% (82 )% OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 610 3,897 (148,935 ) (84 )% 100 % OTHER EXPENSE: Other expense, net (334 ) (346 ) (520 ) (3 )% (36 )% Interest expense, net (1,632 ) (1,811 ) (2,113 ) (10 )% (23 )% (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (1,356 ) 1,740 (151,568 ) (178 )% 99 % INCOME TAX PROVISION 714 1,419 7,848 (50 )% (91 )% NET (LOSS) INCOME (2,070 ) 321 (159,416 ) (745 )% 99 % Less: Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 1,011 205 (58,093 ) 393 % 102 % NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS $ (3,081 ) $ 116 $ (101,323 ) (2,756 )% 97 % NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS Basic $ (0.10 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (8.27 ) 58 % 99 % Diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (8.27 ) 58 % 99 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 19,930,699 20,134,760 19,706,587 (1 )% 1 % Diluted 19,930,699 20,134,760 19,706,587 (1 )% 1 %

Reconciliation to net (loss) income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest for purposes of calculating earnings per share

Three months ended Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Net (loss) income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ (3,081 ) $ 116 $ (101,323 ) Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest 1,018 (4,900 ) (61,687 ) Net loss attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest $ (2,063 ) $ (4,784 ) $ (163,010 )





DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

(unaudited) Nine months ended Change Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Year-on-year NET SALES $ 466,309 $ 490,477 (5 )% COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD 355,550 371,607 (4 )% Gross profit 110,759 118,870 (7 )% Gross profit percentage 23.8 % 24.2 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 47,861 45,952 4 % Selling and distribution expenses 32,536 37,578 (13 )% Amortization of purchased intangible assets 14,290 15,877 (10 )% Goodwill impairment - 141,725 (100 )% Strategic review and related expenses 2,376 5,952 (60 )% Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 2,676 2,348 14 % Total costs and expenses 99,739 249,432 (60 )% OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 11,020 (130,562 ) 108 % OTHER EXPENSE: Other expense, net (898 ) (1,213 ) (26 )% Interest expense, net (5,142 ) (6,746 ) (24 )% INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 4,980 (138,521 ) 104 % INCOME TAX PROVISION 4,866 12,283 (60 )% NET INCOME (LOSS) 114 (150,804 ) 100 % Less: Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 2,402 (56,056 ) 104 % NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS $ (2,288 ) $ (94,748 ) 98 % NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS Basic $ (0.31 ) $ (8.04 ) 96 % Diluted $ (0.31 ) $ (8.04 ) 96 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 19,883,652 19,648,253 1 % Diluted 19,883,652 19,648,253 1 %

Reconciliation to net loss attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest for purposes of calculating earnings per share

Nine months ended Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Net loss attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ (2,288 ) $ (94,748 ) Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest (3,801 ) (63,201 ) Net loss attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest $ (6,089 ) $ (157,949 )





DMC GLOBAL INC.

SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited) Arcadia Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 61,661 $ 61,980 $ 57,818 (1 )% 7 % Gross profit 17,717 16,250 13,562 9 % 31 % Gross profit percentage 28.7 % 26.2 % 23.5 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 5,998 6,489 7,223 (8 )% (17 )% Selling and distribution expenses 4,238 4,290 4,210 (1 )% 1 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 4,764 4,763 5,278 - % (10 )% Goodwill impairment - - 141,725 - % (100 )% Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 132 192 248 (31 )% (47 )% Operating income (loss) 2,585 516 (145,122 ) 401 % 102 % Adjusted EBITDA 8,519 6,725 3,358 27 % 154 % Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (3,408 ) (2,690 ) (1,344 ) 27 % 154 % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 5,111 $ 4,035 $ 2,014 27 % 154 %





Nine months ended Change Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Year-on-year Net sales $ 189,221 $ 189,491 - % Gross profit 54,328 53,532 1 % Gross profit percentage 28.7 % 28.3 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 19,947 22,644 (12 )% Selling and distribution expenses 13,345 12,794 4 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 14,290 15,833 (10 )% Goodwill impairment - 141,725 (100 )% Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 649 527 23 % Operating income (loss) 6,097 (139,991 ) 104 % Adjusted EBITDA 24,571 21,709 13 % Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (9,829 ) (8,684 ) 13 % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 14,742 $ 13,025 13 %

DynaEnergetics Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 68,946 $ 66,862 $ 69,679 3 % (1 )% Gross profit 9,976 13,959 8,347 (29 )% 20 % Gross profit percentage 14.5 % 20.9 % 12.0 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 2,416 3,028 2,299 (20 )% 5 % Selling and distribution expenses 4,514 3,774 7,276 20 % (38 )% Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 57 746 1,821 (92 )% (97 )% Operating income (loss) 2,989 6,411 (3,049 ) (53 )% 198 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,867 $ 8,979 $ 414 (46 )% 1,076 %





Nine months ended Change Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Year-on-year Net sales $ 201,359 $ 224,011 (10 )% Gross profit 36,746 40,451 (9 )% Gross profit percentage 18.2 % 18.1 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 8,191 8,201 - % Selling and distribution expenses 12,764 17,540 (27 )% Amortization of purchased intangible assets - 44 (100 )% Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 803 1,821 (56 )% Operating income 14,988 12,845 17 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,225 $ 19,705 8 %





NobelClad Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 20,925 $ 26,645 $ 24,932 (21 )% (16 )% Gross profit 5,208 6,593 8,269 (21 )% (37 )% Gross profit percentage 24.9 % 24.7 % 33.2 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 2,076 852 1,110 144 % 87 % Selling and distribution expenses 1,870 2,123 2,190 (12 )% (15 )% Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 1,013 211 - 380 % 100 % Operating income 249 3,407 4,969 (93 )% (95 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,075 $ 4,399 $ 5,776 (53 )% (64 )%





Nine months ended Change Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Year-on-year Net sales $ 75,729 $ 76,975 (2 )% Gross profit 19,898 25,135 (21 )% Gross profit percentage 26.3 % 32.7 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 4,119 3,207 28 % Selling and distribution expenses 6,277 6,927 (9 )% Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 1,224 - 100 % Operating income 8,278 15,001 (45 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,890 $ 17,378 (32 )%





DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in Thousands) Change Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sequential Year-end (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,412 $ 12,427 $ 14,289 113 % 85 % Accounts receivable, net 105,629 110,458 103,361 (4 )% 2 % Inventories 140,545 144,557 152,580 (3 )% (8 )% Prepaid expenses and other 14,051 12,732 18,792 10 % (25 )% Total current assets 286,637 280,174 289,022 2 % (1 )% Property, plant and equipment, net 128,110 130,124 129,276 (2 )% (1 )% Purchased intangible assets, net 159,814 164,578 174,104 (3 )% (8 )% Other long-term assets 69,582 70,148 78,935 (1 )% (12 )% Total assets $ 644,143 $ 645,024 $ 671,337 - % (4 )% LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 46,924 $ 41,450 $ 45,059 13 % 4 % Contract liabilities 14,105 12,026 23,162 17 % (39 )% Accrued income taxes 5,357 10,377 7,574 (48 )% (29 )% Current portion of long-term debt 3,125 3,563 2,500 (12 )% 25 % Other current liabilities 34,260 34,143 35,807 - % (4 )% Total current liabilities 103,771 101,559 114,102 2 % (9 )% Long-term debt 53,409 55,112 68,318 (3 )% (22 )% Deferred tax liabilities 1,268 1,191 711 6 % 78 % Other long-term liabilities 45,641 46,225 50,155 (1 )% (9 )% Redeemable noncontrolling interest 187,080 187,080 187,080 - % - % Stockholders' equity 252,974 253,857 250,971 - % 1 % Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and stockholders' equity $ 644,143 $ 645,024 $ 671,337 - % (4 )%





DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) income $ (2,070 ) $ 321 $ (159,416 ) $ 114 $ (150,804 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation 3,733 3,707 3,444 11,100 10,294 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 4,764 4,763 5,278 14,290 15,877 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 262 231 217 710 624 Stock-based compensation 1,360 1,417 1,772 4,376 5,103 Bad debt expense 329 (10 ) 3,943 1,025 4,979 Deferred income taxes (421 ) 392 6,026 (7 ) 4,734 Asset impairments - 296 1,044 296 1,044 Goodwill impairment - - 141,725 - 141,725 Other (83 ) 433 712 905 (76 ) Change in working capital, net 10,732 3,696 14,257 5,531 1,285 Net cash provided by operating activities 18,606 15,246 19,002 38,340 34,785 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities - - - - 3,000 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities - - - - 9,619 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (4,243 ) (2,921 ) (6,085 ) (10,943 ) (11,600 ) Proceeds from property, plant and equipment reimbursements 1,894 1,362 406 3,682 406 Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 20 6 - 47 100 Proceeds from settlement of note receivable - 4,167 - 4,167 - Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (2,329 ) 2,614 (5,679 ) (3,047 ) 1,525 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments on term loan (625 ) (625 ) (625 ) (1,875 ) (118,750 ) Borrowings on term loan - - - - 50,000 Borrowings on revolving loans 52,300 38,359 500 99,159 77,650 Repayments on revolving loans (53,918 ) (51,512 ) (9,875 ) (111,805 ) (50,400 ) Payment of debt issuance costs - (650 ) - (650 ) (2,735 ) Distributions to redeemable noncontrolling interest holder (145 ) (5,104 ) (3,649 ) (6,400 ) (8,321 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock to employees and directors - - - - 132 Treasury stock purchases (15 ) (79 ) (48 ) (578 ) (1,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,403 ) (19,611 ) (13,697 ) (22,149 ) (53,424 ) EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH 111 (527 ) 318 (1,021 ) 585 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 13,985 (2,278 ) (56 ) 12,123 (16,529 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of the period 12,427 14,705 14,567 14,289 31,040 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of the period $ 26,412 $ 12,427 $ 14,511 $ 26,412 $ 14,511





DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited) DMC Global

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Sequential Year-on-year Net (loss) income (2,070 ) 321 (159,416 ) (745 )% 99 % Interest expense, net 1,632 1,811 2,113 (10 )% (23 )% Income tax provision 714 1,419 7,848 (50 )% (91 )% Depreciation 3,733 3,707 3,444 1 % 8 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 4,764 4,763 5,278 - % (10 )% EBITDA 8,773 12,021 (140,733 ) (27 )% 106 % Stock-based compensation 1,360 1,417 1,671 (4 )% (19 )% Goodwill impairment - - 141,725 - % (100 )% Strategic review and related expenses 303 775 1,763 (61 )% (83 )% Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 1,202 1,149 2,069 5 % (42 )% Executive transition costs - 520 - (100 )% - % Other expense, net 334 346 520 (3 )% (36 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,972 $ 16,228 $ 7,015 (26 )% 71 % Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (3,408 ) (2,690 ) (1,344 ) 27 % 154 % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 8,564 $ 13,538 $ 5,671 (37 )% 51 %





Nine months ended Change Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Year-on-year Net income (loss) $ 114 $ (150,804 ) 100 % Interest expense, net 5,142 6,746 (24 )% Income tax provision 4,866 12,283 (60 )% Depreciation 11,100 10,294 8 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 14,290 15,877 (10 )% EBITDA 35,512 (105,604 ) 134 % Stock-based compensation 4,340 4,824 (10 )% Goodwill impairment - 141,725 (100 )% Strategic review expenses 2,376 5,952 (60 )% Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 2,676 2,348 14 % Executive transition costs 520 - 100 % Other expense, net 898 1,213 (26 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,322 $ 50,458 (8 )% Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (9,829 ) (8,684 ) 13 % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 36,493 $ 41,774 (13 )%





DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited) Adjusted Net (Loss) Income* and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

*Net (loss) income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders prior to the adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest for purposes of calculating earnings per share Three months ended

September 30, 2025 Amount Per Share (1) Net loss attributable to DMC Global Inc.* $ (3,081 ) $ (0.16 ) Strategic review and related expenses, net of tax 303 0.02 Restructuring expenses and asset impairments, net of tax 1,149 0.06 As adjusted $ (1,629 ) $ (0.08 )

(1)Calculated using diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 19,930,699.

Three months ended

June 30, 2025 Amount Per Share (1) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc.* $ 116 $ - Strategic review and related expenses, net of tax 775 0.04 Restructuring expenses and asset impairments, net of tax 1,062 0.05 Executive transition costs, net of tax 520 0.03 As adjusted $ 2,473 $ 0.12

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 20,134,760.

Three months ended

September 30, 2024 Amount Per Share (1) Net loss attributable to DMC Global Inc.* $ (101,323 ) $ (5.14 ) Goodwill impairment, net of tax 85,035 4.31 Strategic review and related expenses, net of tax 1,322 0.07 Restructuring expenses and asset impairments, net of tax 1,451 0.07 Establishment of income tax valuation allowance 3,900 0.20 As adjusted $ (9,615 ) $ (0.49 )

(1)Calculated using diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 19,706,587.

Nine months ended

September 30, 2025 Amount Per Share (1) Net (loss) income attributable to DMC Global Inc.* $ (2,288 ) $ (0.12 ) Strategic review and related expenses, net of tax 2,376 0.12 Restructuring expenses and asset impairments, net of tax 2,406 0.12 Executive transition costs, net of tax 520 0.03 As adjusted $ 3,014 $ 0.15

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 19,883,652.

Nine months ended

September 30, 2024 Amount Per Share (1) Net (loss) income attributable to DMC Global Inc.* $ (94,748 ) $ (4.82 ) Goodwill impairment, net of tax 85,035 4.33 Strategic review and related expenses, net of tax 4,464 0.22 Restructuring expenses and asset impairments, net of tax 1,576 0.08 Establishment of income tax valuation allowance 3,900 0.20 As adjusted $ 227 $ 0.01

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 19,648,253.



DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited) Segment Adjusted EBITDA

Arcadia Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Sequential Year-on-year Operating income (loss), as reported $ 2,585 $ 516 $ (145,122 ) 401 % 102 % Adjustments: Depreciation 1,020 1,016 914 - % 12 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 4,764 4,763 5,278 - % (10 )% Stock-based compensation 18 238 315 (92 )% (94 )% Goodwill impairment - - 141,725 - % (100 )% Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 132 192 248 (31 )% (47 )% Adjusted EBITDA 8,519 6,725 3,358 27 % 154 % Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (3,408 ) (2,690 ) (1,344 ) 27 % 154 % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 5,111 $ 4,035 $ 2,014 27 % 154 %





Nine months ended Change Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Year-on-year Operating income (loss), as reported $ 6,097 $ (139,991 ) 104 % Adjustments: Depreciation 3,042 2,677 14 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 14,290 15,833 (10 )% Stock-based compensation 493 938 (47 )% Goodwill impairment - 141,725 (100 )% Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 649 527 23 % Adjusted EBITDA 24,571 21,709 13 % Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (9,829 ) (8,684 ) 13 % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 14,742 $ 13,025 13 %





DynaEnergetics Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Sequential Year-on-year Operating income (loss), as reported $ 2,989 $ 6,411 $ (3,049 ) (53 )% 198 % Adjustments: Depreciation 1,821 1,822 1,642 - % 11 % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 57 746 1,821 (92 )% (97 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,867 $ 8,979 $ 414 (46 )% 1,076 %





Nine months ended Change Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 14,988 $ 12,845 17 % Adjustments: Depreciation 5,434 4,995 9 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets - 44 (100 )% Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 803 1,821 (56 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,225 $ 19,705 8 %

NobelClad Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Sequential Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 249 $ 3,407 $ 4,969 (93 )% (95 )% Adjustments: Depreciation 813 781 807 4 % 1 % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 1,013 211 - 380 % 100 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,075 $ 4,399 $ 5,776 (53 )% (64 )%





Nine months ended Change Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 8,278 $ 15,001 (45 )% Adjustments: Depreciation 2,388 2,377 - % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 1,224 - 100 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,890 $ 17,378 (32 )%

