(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) November 4, 2025

Announcement no. 22

Pre-announcement of the Key Financial Results for Third Quarter 2025 and Revised Guidance for 2025 Copenhagen, Denmark, November 4, 2025, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – BioPorto A/S (“BioPorto” or the“Company”) (CPH:BIOPOR), today pre-announced the key financial results for the third quarter of 2025 and revised guidance for 2025. Key Financial Results for Q3 2025 reflect Continued NGAL Sales Growth

Revenue in the third quarter of 2025 totaled DKK 10.4 million, representing a 7% increase compared to the same period last year, and a 10% increase at constant exchange rates. NGAL sales totaled DKK 7.2 million, growing by 5% globally, and by 10% at constant exchange rates.

Strong US NGAL Research Use Only (RUO) sales growth of 20% compared to the third quarter of 2024. At constant exchange rates, US NGAL RUO sales increased by 27%.

ProNephro AKITM (NGAL) sales through distributors in the third quarter of 2025 amounted to DKK 2.1 million.

NGAL sales in the rest of the world decreased by 87%, due to a bulk order in the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA loss in the third quarter of 2025 amounted to DKK 16.8 million compared to DKK 19.6 million in the third quarter last year as expected. As of September 30, 2025, the Company's cash position was in line with expectations, DKK 27.6 million compared to DKK 76.3 million in the same period last year. For the first nine months of 2025 total revenue amounted to DKK 28.7 million, representing a 1% increase compared to the same period last year. At constant exchange rates the total revenue increased by 2%.Total NGAL sales rose by 5% compared to the first nine months of 2024 and by 7% at constant exchange rates, driven by US

NGAL RUO sales and ProNephro AKITM sales. US NGAL RUO sales increased by 21% compared to the first nine months of 2024, and at constant exchange rates by 23%. NGAL sales for the rest of the world decreased by 49%. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the first nine months of 2025 amounted to DKK 63.3 million, compared to DKK 51.1 million in the same period last year.

DKK million Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Change 9M 2025 9M 2024 Change US NGAL 4.7 3.9 20% 13.6 11.2 21% ROW NGAL 0.4 2.8 -87% 3.6 7.1 -49% ProNephro AKI (distributors) 2.1 - - 2.1 - - NGAL Total 7.2 6.8 5% 19.3 18.3 5% Antibodies 2.9 2.5 17% 8.2 8.4 -3% ELISA & other 0.4 0.4 -11% 1.2 1.6 -22% Total Revenue 10.4 9.7 7% 28.7 28.3 1%

Adjustment of guidance

Based on the results for the first 9 months of 2025, the full-year guidance for 2025 is revised as follows:



Total revenue expectation is lowered to be in the range of DKK 40-45 million (previously DKK 45-50 million). Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be unchanged in the range of DKK 75-80 million.

The full Interim Report for the third quarter of 2025 is published on 19 November 2025.

To receive BioPorto's Company Announcements, Press Releases, Newsletters and other business relevant information, please sign up on

For further information, please contact

Hanne S. Foss, Head of Investor Relations, ..., C: +45 26368918

Niels Høy Nielsen, CFO, ..., C: +45 25518724

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving patients' lives and improving their quality of life with actionable kidney biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company leverages its expertise in assay development to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company's tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company's flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in risk assessment and management of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels, physicians can identify patients at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide and FDA cleared ProNephro AKITM (NGAL) in the US.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit .



Forward looking statement disclaimer

Certain statements in this news release are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations with respect to the Company's expectations, intentions and projections regarding its future performance including the Company's Guidance for 2025; currency exchange rate fluctuations; anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts, including with respect to implementation of manufacturing and quality systems, commercialization of NGAL tests, and the development of future products and new indications; concerns that may arise from additional data, analysis or results obtained during clinical trials; and, the Company's ability to successfully market both new and existing products. These forward-looking statements, which may use words such as“aim”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“intend”,“estimate”,“expect” and words of similar meaning, include all matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve risks, and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, dividend policy and the development of the industry in which the Company's business operates to differ materially from the impression created by the forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of such statements and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Factors that may impact BioPorto's success are more fully disclosed in BioPorto's periodic financial filings, including its Annual Report for 2024, particularly under the heading“Risk Factors”.

Attachment

2025 11 04 - Announcement No. 22 - UK