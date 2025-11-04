Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Synopsys, Inc. Investors
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.
On September 9, 2025, Synopsys issued a press release reporting its financial results for the third quarter of its 2025 fiscal year. In the press release, Synopsys's Chief Executive Officer stated that“our IP business underperformed expectations” and said that the Company was“taking a more conservative view of Q4, while guiding another year of profitable growth.” Following these announcements, Baird downgraded Synopsys's rating to Neutral from Outperform and lowered its price target to $535 from $670. On this news, Synopsys's stock price fell $216.59 per share, or 35.84%, to close at $387.78 per share on September 10, 2025
The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
