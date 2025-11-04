Preserving J&K's Cultural Heritage Crucial For Economic Growth: LG

Jammu- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that preserving cultural heritage is essential for ensuring rapid and inclusive economic growth. He stressed the need to pass on Jammu and Kashmir's rich cultural traditions, arts, and crafts to younger generations through active participation in cultural and skill development programmes.

The Lieutenant Governor was speaking after inaugurating the annual Jhiri Mela at Marh Sub-Division in Jammu district, where he paid obeisance to Baba Jitto and Bua Kouri.

“Baba Jitto is a universal symbol of public welfare, transcending sectarian divides. His values of truth, non-violence, and brotherhood strengthen society and make the Jhiri Mela a celebration of multiculturalism and social harmony,” the LG said.“The real tribute to Baba Jitto is to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach every farmer.”

Calling for greater community participation in governance, Sinha said that active involvement of citizens is vital to promote accountability, improve service delivery, and frame policies that address people's real needs.

“Community participation in governance should be ensured to promote accountability, improve service delivery, and foster inclusive and transparent governance,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor urged people to embrace the path of selfless service and work towards a just and equal society as envisioned by Baba Jitto. He also exhorted officials and public representatives to work collectively to provide market access to local artisans, craftsmen, and traders.

“Together we can make a strong, secure, prosperous, and self-reliant Jammu Kashmir,” Sinha remarked, while lauding the resilience and contribution of the farming community to the region's economy.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor dedicated a pilgrim community hall and four modular bus stops, besides laying the foundation stone for the first Indoor Sports Complex in Marh Sub-Division under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The newly inaugurated pilgrim community hall will function as a rest facility throughout the year and also serve as a venue for religious, cultural, and awareness programmes. The four modular bus stops-set up at Jhiri Chowk, Rajpura Chowk, Bawa Talab Chowk, and Kanachak Chowk-are aimed at improving connectivity and easing transportation for devotees.

The upcoming Indoor Sports Complex, expected to be completed within four months, will include two badminton courts, Judo and Taekwondo rings, shooting ranges, table tennis tables, and a reading and recreation area-marking a new step toward sports promotion and youth engagement in the region.

During his visit, the LG also inspected stalls put up by government departments, self-help groups, agri-entrepreneurs, and farmers, and felicitated progressive farmers for their contribution. The event featured vibrant cultural performances showcasing the rich artistic and cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Lieutenant Governor stated:“Today, I inaugurated the annual Jhiri Mela at Marh sub-division in Jammu. Paid obeisance to Baba Jittoo and Bua Kouri. Dedicated a pilgrim community hall and four modular bus stops, and laid the foundation stone for the first indoor sports complex under CSR at Marh.”

Senior officials including Bharat Bhushan, Chairman, District Development Council Jammu;Surinder Kumar, MLA from Marh; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Shiv Kumar Sharma, DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range; and Dr. Rakesh Minhas, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, along with a large number of devotees and locals, attended the inaugural ceremony.

Every year, nearly 10–12 lakh devotees from Jammu, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana visit the fair to pay homage to Baba Jittoo, who laid down his life around 500 years ago in protest against the exploitation of farmers by an oppressive landlord.

The Jhiri Mela, jointly organised by the Directorate of Tourism and the district administration, will continue till November 13. Hundreds of farmers and pilgrims have already arrived to participate in the fair, which celebrates the spirit of sacrifice, justice, and community service.

Officials said the Departments of Agriculture and Horticulture, along with the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), have made elaborate arrangements for sanitation, health facilities, parking, power supply, and water availability.