From Panic To Policy: SKIMS Conclave Eyes Safer Food Future

Director SKIMS, Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Ganie

Srinagar ~ The Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), in collaboration with the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST-K), convened the Food Safety and Health Conclave 2025 on Tuesday, bringing together top experts, policymakers, and public health officials to deliberate on strengthening food safety mechanisms in Jammu and Kashmir.

Minister for Agriculture, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Javid Ahmad Dar, who was the chief guest at the valedictory session, announced that 7,500 hectares have been earmarked for natural farming to reduce pesticide use and promote sustainable agriculture. He said the government was already implementing flagship horticulture programmes and had strengthened food safety checks following recent public concerns.

“Adulteration and unsafe practices must be tackled through both regulation and moral responsibility,” Dar said, calling for awareness campaigns at the grassroots level.

Prof. M. Ashraf Ganie, Director of SKIMS, said the conclave followed the recent rotten meat scandal and was part of the institute's effort to lead a scientific intervention on food safety. He announced that SKIMS would submit a white paper on food safety to the government, highlighting policy recommendations and research insights.

Prof. Y. Kumar, President of AIIMS Kalyani, warned that low-dose pesticide exposure posed long-term risks to children and called for coordinated efforts between scientists, religious leaders, and policymakers to strengthen public awareness.