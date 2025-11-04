Shandong Congzi SuperSCI Quantum Co., Ltd. held the "Nuclear Electromagnetism · Unified Equations" technology launch event in Jinan, Shandong on October 28, 2025, where it officially released the Congzi Nuclear-Electric Unified Quantum Radiation Formula. This achievement is expected to address critical gaps in traditional quantum theory. With its practical applicability, high compatibility, and strong empowerment potential, it offers breakthrough solutions for multiple industries, marking a pivotal step in transition China's quantum technology from theoretical exploration to industrial implementation.

Innovation at the Core: Breaking Conventions to Overcome Industry Challenges

Congzi Super-SCI has broken away from the conventional "moving mass" paradigm, proposing a new hypothesis that mass remains constant while the interaction force varies with the state of motion. After extensive derivation and optimization, the team has established a practical congzi force-velocity relativity framework. This framework clarifies the interaction mechanisms of fundamental particles, laying a solid foundation for the precision of the equations and facilitating patent applications and future industrialization.

According to Chairman Xiao Ping, the company's philosophy of daring to break through, avoiding blind conformity, and emphasizing empirical evidence was instrumental in developing a theoretical system that meets practical needs. This approach has accelerated China's transition from following to leading in quantum radiation theory.

Technological Breakthrough: Unified Framework Unlocks New Opportunities​ ​

The quantitative expressions and key parameter settings are central to the unified equation for nuclear and electric field forces, achieving the unification of macroscopic and microscopic forces. This aspect represents the fundamental breakthrough that distinguishes the model from traditional quantum theories. The core expressions and parameter settings are as follows:







Based on the current scientific framework, the key physical quantities in the above formulas are provisionally set as follows: Nf is small monthly harmonic constant, Nf = 1.315×1043 m4/s; h is Planck's constant, h = 6.62607015×10-34 J·s; re is the electron radius, re = 2.817×10-15 m. In addition, c is the speed of light, c = 299792458 m/s; r is the distance between the force-exerting object and the object under force; vn is the nucleon vibration frequency. The nucleon vibration frequency vn is determined primarily using experimental data within the specific experimental and theoretical framework, and in the absence of experimental data, theoretical approximations can be used. The values of C and D are determined by fitting actual nucleon scattering experimental data. In the absence of such data, the values are set to C ≈ αc/α = 16.166 and D ≈ 1, respectively, where αc is the congzi coupling coefficient (≈ 0.118) and α is the fine structure constant (≈ 1/137).

Addressing the pain points of traditional quantum models, the above formulas and parameter system are the technical core, serving to build a common theoretical framework for electromagnetism and nuclear physics. The lead researcher, Cong Yongping, explained that this system has achieved multiple breakthroughs: it provides a new path for a unified theory, can derive classical physical laws, and fills gaps in particle strength calculations. Currently, besides the core technology patents associated with this equation, there have also been breakthroughs in the pharmaceutical field, including patents for Airmoon lung disease drugs and HPV L2 transmembrane region drug design methods, marking that the theoretical achievements are steadily moving toward industrial applications in multiple fields.

Application Value: Boosting Academic Research and Industrial Development

Leveraging this equation and its associated patents, Congzi SuperSCI is building an academia-industry collaboration framework to drive innovation across various sectors and directly address industry challenges.

Academically, this equation can be used for black hole calculations, astrophysical exploration, and can open new directions for the development of particle physics devices and dark matter detectors; industrially, it can optimize 5G anti-interference, semiconductor performance, and the precision of nanorobots, accelerate protein folding calculations in biomedicine, shorten target screening cycles by over 30%, support research and development in new materials and energy fields, optimize photovoltaic conversion, and also improve nuclear power operations and nuclear waste management, enhancing component stability and allowing technology to precisely serve industrial needs.

Future Plans: Accelerating Commercialization Through Strategic Steps​ ​

Looking ahead, Congzi SuperSCI will promote the market-oriented application of the congzi nuclear-electric unified quantum radiation formula through several initiatives. The company plans to deepen industry-university-research collaboration, integrate resources from universities, research institutions, and enterprises, and validate theoretical results and patented technologies in relevant equipment to ensure they meet industrial requirements. It will also develop customized tools and solutions for specific industry challenges, transforming theoretical equations into directly applicable technology products to lower the barrier for enterprise adoption. The company also intends to build a cloud service platform integrating simulation calculations and data analysis functions, allowing enterprises to access core technologies conveniently online, thus overcoming geographical and equipment limitations. Additionally, Congzi SuperSCI plans to collaborate with investment institutions to establish a quantum technology transformation fund supporting projects in innovative drugs, high-end specialty materials, and other high-value fields.

Through a closed-loop system encompassing theoretical iteration, patent layout, product verification, scenario promotion, and ecosystem development, the company aims to achieve efficient technology transfer, allowing the value of the equation to be embedded within industrial chains and accelerate the commercialization of quantum technology.

The release of the equations marks a milestone in China's quantum technology development, representing a shift from theoretical exploration to practical application. By fostering underlying innovation and promoting technology landing, Congzi SuperSCI is poised to contribute to China's competitiveness in the global high-tech sector.

Shandong Congzi SuperSCI Quantum Technology Co., Ltd. is open to domestic and international investment and partnership opportunities, seeking strategic investments and looking forward to integrating resources with all parties for a win-win future.