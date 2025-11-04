Photonpay Debuts At Hong Kong Fintech Week 2025, Showcasing Its Innovative Financial Infrastructure

MENAFN - GetNews) PhotonPay, an AI-powered financial infrastructure provider, made its first appearance at Hong Kong FinTech Week × StartmeupHK Festival 2025, held from November 3 to 4, as an exhibition partner of Cyberport. At the event, PhotonPay showcased its expanded global payment capabilities, including cross-border payments, card solutions, and embedded finance. Through these innovations, the company highlighted how intelligent infrastructure can help businesses navigate complex global markets with greater speed, compliance, and efficiency.







Hong Kong FinTech Week × StartmeupHK Festival 2025 marks the joint 10th-anniversary edition. Bringing together 37,000+ attendees, 800+ speakers and 700+ exhibitors from 100+ economies, this year's programme highlights AI & automation, cross-border payments, financial infrastructure, AML/KYC & cybersecurity, and sustainability-driven finance-underscoring Hong Kong's role as a hub for global fintech collaboration and next-gen innovation.

At the conference, PhotonPay presented its latest advancements in global payment infrastructure, emphasizing the integration of AI and compliance automation across its platform. AI is embedded across PhotonPay's ecosystem, enabling smarter automation, stronger compliance, and faster innovation. The company's network now spans over 230 countries and regions and supports 60+ currencies, enabling enterprises to send, receive, and manage payments with real-time visibility and control. PhotonPay's embedded finance capabilities further allow partners to integrate Global Accounts, Payouts, and Card Issuing directly into their platforms-simplifying financial workflows and expanding local connectivity.

PhotonPay reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening regional partnerships and advancing fintech collaboration within Hong Kong's innovation ecosystem. Leveraging its partnership with Cyberport, the company continues to align with local regulators and industry partners to drive secure, compliant growth across Asia. As part of its global expansion strategy, PhotonPay is deepening cooperation with financial institutions, payment networks, and technology providers to enhance connectivity throughout Asia, the Middle East, and Europe-building trusted financial infrastructure that empowers enterprises to scale confidently in an increasingly interconnected world.

About PhotonPay

Founded in 2015, PhotonPay is an innovative digital financial infrastructure provider offering global payment solutions to businesses. Our innovative core products include Global Accounts, Card Issuing, Online Payments, Payouts, FX Management and Embedded Finance. PhotonPay has become a Mastercard issuer in Hong Kong and an issuer of Discover® Network and Diners Club International®.

With a strong compliance culture and technological innovation capabilities, PhotonPay is building a digital payment network to take the friction out of global payments and enhance operational efficiency for businesses operating on a global scale.

Headquartered in Hong Kong and providing localized services through nine international offices, PhotonPay partners with a network of top-tier banks and global financial institutions and serves more than 200,000 customers globally.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, outcomes, or strategies for the future (including product offerings, regulatory plans, and business plans) and are subject to change without prior notice. Please be advised that such statements are influenced by various uncertainties, which may result in future circumstances, events, or outcomes differing from those predicted in the forward-looking statements.