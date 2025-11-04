Peter J. Pellegrini Launches New Website For Pickleball Real Estate

MENAFN - GetNews)



A fresh, tech-forward experience for buyers, sellers, and investors in the Boca Raton, Porta Bella East, and Delray Beach real estate market - where lifestyle meets home. Real estate broker Peter“Pete” Pellegrini, founder of Pickleball Real Estate, has launched his new website: , a modern real estate platform designed to make searching, saving, and securing real estate seamless and intuitive. Powered by real estate technology company CloseHack, the site offers a range of client-friendly features, including:



Live IDX search with up-to-date property listings

Instant listing alerts when new homes hit the market

Save searches and favorite properties to monitor availability and price changes Pickleball news to stay up to date with the local Pickleball community

“This website is built for today's buyer,” said Pellegrini.“Whether you're investing, relocating, or searching for your dream home in Boca Raton, Porta Bella East, or Delray Beach, we've made it easier to stay informed and take action.”

A Broker With Heart and History

Raised in Ridgewood, Queens, Pete brings over 30 years of real estate experience and holds broker licenses in both Florida and New York. From his early days at his family's beloved catering hall in Queens to guiding clients through multimillion-dollar transactions, Pete has always led with service, authenticity, and dedication. Now, with Pickleball Real Estate, Pete combines his personalized approach with a technology-driven platform designed to meet the needs of today's South Florida buyers and sellers.

Real Estate Meets Lifestyle

Pickleball Real Estate goes beyond the home search - blending real estate expertise with community and recreation. Through a partnership with CSP Sports and Recreation, Pete offers turnkey pickleball and multi-use court installations, from private backyard builds to full-scale community amenities. The company is also a proud sponsor of The American Pickleball Professionals Boca Raton International Masters, reinforcing its commitment to active living and local engagement.

Explore Available Listings or Set Up Your Custom Search