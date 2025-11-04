Kt Altimedia And Dafeng TV Announce Commercial Launch Of Widevine CAS For Next-Generation Android TV Services

kt altimedia, Korea's leading provider of digital media service solutions for PayTV operators, announced the commercial launch of Widevine CAS (Conditional Access System) starting from August 2025 in cooperation with Dafeng TV Ltd., (also known as DMG Ltd.) a major broadcasting and media service provider in Taiwan.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in strengthening content security and meeting the stringent protection requirements of global content providers. Through the deployment of Widevine CAS, Dafeng TV has enhanced the stability and reliability of its content delivery platform while improving operational efficiency and reducing maintenance costs-ultimately boosting its competitiveness in the international PayTV landscape.

As a Google-certified Third Party Lab (3PL) partner for Widevine CAS, kt altimedia brings extensive expertise in global content protection and certification processes. Leveraging its deep technical capabilities, the company supports PayTV operators worldwide in achieving compliance with international content security standards, ensuring scalability, reliability, and seamless integration across diverse service environments.

“The adoption of Widevine CAS has allowed us to significantly reinforce both content security and copyright protection across our Android TV lineup,” said Mr. Daniel Liu, President of Dafeng TV Ltd.“This upgrade enables us to meet the rigorous standards demanded by global content partners while streamlining our operations and lowering maintenance costs. We believe it will substantially enhance our competitiveness as we continue expanding into international markets.”

“Our cooperation with Dafeng TV represents a meaningful milestone for kt altimedia as we broaden our next-generation PayTV solutions into the global arena,” said Do Sa Park, CEO of kt altimedia.“With decades of experience in secure media platforms and service innovation, kt altimedia remains committed to delivering flexible, secure, and future-ready solutions through Widevine CAS-empowering PayTV operators worldwide to offer reliable and advanced viewing experiences.”

This collaboration underscores kt altimedia's continued commitment to driving innovation in digital media services and content security. By combining the technological strengths of both companies, kt altimedia and Dafeng TV aim to deliver next-generation PayTV solutions that meet the evolving demands of global audiences.

About Dafeng TV

Dafeng TV Ltd. is a Taiwan-based broadcasting and media company providing advanced digital TV and broadband solutions. Through ongoing investment in technology and innovation, Dafeng TV delivers diverse entertainment experiences while reinforcing content security and operational efficiency.

About kt altimedia

Founded in 1999, kt altimedia is a leading media platform company based in Korea, providing end-to-end multimedia solutions for PayTV operators worldwide. From device platforms for set-top boxes and mobile to user-centric service applications, cloud-based UI/UX, and secure content protection systems (CAS/DRM), kt altimedia delivers integrated solutions powered by its proprietary technologies-building a strong foundation for global competitiveness.

kt altimedia's solutions are deployed by major broadcasting and telecom operators across Asia and Europe, supporting business expansion and operational efficiency. Its advanced security frameworks, UI management systems, and remote management tools enable operators to adapt swiftly to changing market conditions while ensuring scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.

As a Google-certified 3PL partner for Widevine CAS, kt altimedia continues to play a vital role in validating and deploying secure content protection systems globally. Moving forward, the company will continue to lead media innovation through sustained investment in R&D and global partnerships, positioning itself as a trusted strategic partner for PayTV operators navigating the digital transformation of media services.