Kuwait To Host 9Th EU-GCC Business Forum On Wed.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait will host the 9th European-Gulf Business Forum, themed "Together for Shared Prosperity," on Wednesday under the patronage of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, with participation from senior officials and business leaders.
The forum, chaired by Kuwait, will take place over two days at Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center, and is supported by the European Commission, the GCC Secretariat, Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority.
EU Commissioner for Trade, Economic Security, and Institutional Cooperation, Maros Sefcovic, Vice President of the European Investment Bank, Ioannis Tsakiris, EU Special Representative for the Gulf region, Luigi Di Maio, and other key officials and business leaders from Europe and the GCC would participate in the forum.
The forum serves as a strategic platform to boost Gulf-European economic cooperation, promoting trade, investment, and knowledge exchange, while fostering partnerships that support diversification, sustainable growth, and cross-sector collaboration.
Forum sessions will address trade and investment opportunities, digital trade, regulatory reforms, creative industries, and SME market access, while also exploring cooperation in agri-tech, healthcare, tourism, education, food security, innovation, renewable energy, and artificial intelligence.
The event will also feature an exhibition and meetings between public and private sector representatives to explore cooperation and joint investment opportunities.
The 9th European-Gulf Business Forum builds on the 1988 cooperation agreement and the 2022-2027 joint action program, supporting GCC efforts to diversify their economies. (end)
