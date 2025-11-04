403
Continued Gaza Ceasefire Violations Make Humanitarian Response Increasingly Difficult - WFP
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- The World Food Programme (WFP) on Tuesday warned that the continued violations of the ceasefire are making its humanitarian response in Gaza increasingly difficult.
As most of the population faces limited access to food water and essential services, particularly in the northern part of the Strip, food insecurity remains at critical levels.
WFP Senior Spokesperson for MENA and Eastern Europe Abeer Etefa told reporters in Geneva that the amount of food entering Gaza since the ceasefire "remains insufficient to meet the enormous humanitarian needs." She stressed the urgent need to open all crossings, especially those in the north, and to ensure full access to main roads across the Strip.
Etefa said that the Programme has brought in around 20,000 metric tons of food assistance over the past three weeks after the ceasefire and provided assistance for nearly one million people across the Strip.
She added that the food assistance provided so far represents only half of what is required each month to meet the population's needs.
She emphasized that restrictions at the crossings have slowed the entry of humanitarian convoys, particularly to northern Gaza.
She also noted that food prices have declined somewhat since the ceasefire due to expectations of increased aid flows. However it remains well above pre-war levels. The population continues to suffer from cash shortages and difficulties withdrawing money limiting their ability to purchase essentials.
Etefa stressed that the WFP is racing against time ahead of the winter season, underscoring the importance of continued donor funding and support to ensure the urgent food needs of Gaza's population are met. (end)
