HII REMUS UUV Marks 18 Years Serving Australia, And Continues To Lead Globally As Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Of Choice

HII (NYSE: HII) is celebrating 18 years of REMUS unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) operations in Australia at the Indo Pacific International Maritime Exposition in Sydney.

REMUS first entered the Australia market in 2007 when the Royal Australian Navy acquired REMUS 600.

“BlueZone Group is proud of our enduring partnership with HII in delivering the REMUS UUV to Australia. This proven and advanced platform continues to deliver reliable performance and plays a vital role in strengthening national and regional autonomous underwater capabilities,” said Neil Hodges, managing director of BlueZone Group.

The BlueZone Group, based in Newcastle, New South Wales, is an official Australian sales partner, logistics integrator, and depot maintenance provider for HII, supporting regional growth, customer engagement, and equipment sustainment.

“REMUS is a force multiplier beneath the surface - quiet, flexible and reliable,” said Duane Fotheringham, president of HII's Unmanned Systems group.“As we mark 18 years of REMUS operations in Australia, we are also building the future by delivering smarter, more integrated unmanned systems that help our partners maintain undersea dominance in a rapidly shifting domain.”

For almost two decades, Australian military and agencies have relied on REMUS technology for a wide range of missions - from naval training and mine countermeasures to scientific research and environmental monitoring.

As security challenges in the Indo-Pacific evolve, REMUS continues to provide a high-impact, low-risk solution for autonomous operations. It's proven, adaptable, and ready for what's next.

A Platform with Staying Power

As Indo Pacific Expo 2025 showcases the future of maritime capability, REMUS stands out as the UUV with proven performance, global trust, and expanding capabilities for future missions.

The REMUS family supports modern naval operations with unmatched versatility. Its autonomous systems can operate independently or alongside crewed vessels. In a recent breakthrough, REMUS vehicles were successfully launched and recovered from the torpedo tubes of Virginia-class submarines - extending mission reach, reducing exposure risk, and enhancing stealth.

The U.S. Navy's current Lionfish UUV is based on HII's REMUS 300 platform, a modular, open-architecture SUUV (Small unmanned underwater vehicle) engineered for multi-mission adaptability. The program was developed in collaboration with the U.S. Navy and the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to accelerate the adoption of dual-use commercial technologies in Department of Defense programs.

Modular, Mission-Ready, and Built to Last

REMUS' open-architecture design enables rapid integration of new payloads, allowing for mission-specific configurations and future upgrades - key to staying relevant while controlling costs.

To date, more than 750 REMUS vehicles have been delivered to over 30 nations, including 14 NATO members. Remarkably, over 90% of all REMUS systems deployed in the past 23 years remain in service, testament to their durability and lifecycle value, both critical in defense acquisition.

Setting the Standard Across Sectors

Known for its endurance, modularity, and precision, REMUS leads in defense, commercial and scientific missions. From shallow-water reconnaissance to deep-sea exploration, it adapts to complex environments with minimal footprint and maximum effect.

HII continues to invest in next-generation capabilities and strategic partnerships. In a recent move, HII and Babcock announced a strategic agreement to integrate REMUS UUVs with submarine weapon handling and launch systems - unlocking new deployment options in contested maritime environments.

A Versatile Family of Systems

The REMUS line includes multiple variants, each designed for specific mission profiles and operating depths. The numbering reflects operational depth and generation:



REMUS 130: Compact and optimized for shallow-water operations and quick deployment.

REMUS 300: Offers greater range and payload capacity in a lightweight form; serves as the basis of the U.S. Navy's Lionfish program.

REMUS 620: Features modular upgrades, modernized electronics, battery life of up to 110 hours, and a range of 275 nautical miles. Recently achieved a major milestone by supporting submarine launch and recovery operations for the U.S. Navy Submarine Force. REMUS 6000: Capable of operating at depths up to 6,000 meters, typically used for deep-sea recovery and complex scientific missions.



All models share a common architecture, allowing operators to scale capabilities while maintaining system familiarity.

REMUS: A Track Record of Excellence



Defense: Used by 14 NATO navies - including the U.S., U.K., Norway and Germany -for mine warfare, ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance), and seabed mapping.

Search & Recovery: Key missions include the search for Air France Flight 447, post-tsunami response in Japan, and discovery of the USS Indianapolis (CA 35). Science & Environment: Supports environmental monitoring, marine archaeology, and oceanographic research. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is currently deploying REMUS 620 systems to map seafloor habitats impacted by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.



About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII's mission is to deliver the world's most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation's largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:



