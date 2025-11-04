Namibia Launches The Child Maltreatment Clinical Guidelines

MENAFN - African Press Organization) WINDHOEK, Namibia, November 4, 2025/APO Group/ --

Violence against children in Namibia remains alarmingly high despite the government's commitment to ending it.

The 2019 Namibia Violence Against Children and Youth Survey (VACS) shows that nearly 40% of girls and 45% of boys suffered from physical, sexual, or emotional abuse during childhood. Physical violence is the most widespread, affecting 32.9% of girls and 41.2% of boys before they turn 18.

Many victims do not seek help for the violence they face. Only about half of children and young people experiencing physical violence disclose it, with even fewer reporting abuse. Approximately girls (32.0%) and boys (35.2%) know where to find help, and only around 15% of all children receive support.

Namibia has been a pioneer in child protection, being one of the first countries to adopt a proactive approach to ending violence against children and to developing national plans with dedicated resources. The country also maintains a strong policy and legislative framework for protecting women and children from violence, exploitation, and abuse.

Nevertheless, the need and urgency to improve service delivery and multisectoral coordination are crucial. The adoption of the Global Responding to Child Maltreatment: A Clinical Handbook for Health Professionals demonstrates the country's political will and dedication to safeguarding and protecting every Namibian child's safety.

The Namibian Responding to Violence Against Children: A Clinical Handbook for Health Professionals in Namibia was launched on 26 September during a colorful event as part of the commemoration of the Day of the Namibian Child.

Honorable Linda Mbwale, the Deputy Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, said that the launch of the clinical guidelines is timely as it contributes to the ongoing 'standardization of service provision for child victims of abuse, ensuring that no matter where a child seeks help, whether at a police station, hospital, or with a social worker, they receive the same quality of care, protection, and dignity'. She further stressed that the guidelines symbolize Namibia's commitment to upholding international standards while adapting them to local needs. She also emphasized that 'it bridges the gap between global best practice and national realities, ensuring that our professionals are not only well equipped but also culturally and contextually responsive'.

At the same event, Mr. Noriaki Sadamoto, the Chargé d'Affaires ad interim of the Japanese Embassy in Namibia, highlighted the partnership between the Japanese government, WHO, and the Namibian government to strengthen the health sector. This partnership has received support from the Japanese government, amounting to up to USD 2 million from 2019 to 2024, for various contemporary issues. He mentioned that the clinical handbook was developed as part of the 2024 project titled Increasing Access to Quality Nutrition and Protection Services for Vulnerable Populations, including women and children, valued at USD 500,000.00. The aim was to enhance clinical care and promote safer, more patient-centred services.

Dr Richard Banda, WHO Representative, praised the Namibian government for its commitment to ending violence against children and expressed his gratitude for the partnership with the Government of Japan in turning this commitment into action.

He further stressed the need to strengthen the health sector's response to violence against children within the broader child protection framework. Dr. Banda highlighted that early detection and intervention are vital in addressing child maltreatment, and that healthcare professionals and social workers, because of their distinct roles, are essential in recognizing signs of abuse early. He concluded that early identification enables prompt intervention, preventing further harm and promoting the child's overall well-being. Violence against children is a complex issue that requires collaboration among various professionals.

The event was attended by hundreds of children from local schools in Swakopmund, including youth leaders from various organizations. WHO will continue to partner with the government in strengthening the capacity of the health workforce to address violence against children.

