Greenwaste Appoints New COO To Drive Resource Recovery And Recycling Innovation In California

GreenWaste, Northern California's premier full-service collections and resource recovery company, announced today the appointment of Kevin DiVncenzo as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

DiVincenzo brings two decades of relevant sector experience to GreenWaste, most recently as the California and Nevada Area President for Republic Services. His extensive track record leading and developing high-performing teams aligns with GreenWaste's commitment to quality, as does his focus on safety, people development, and operational excellence.

“Kevin's depth and breadth of experience in the waste industry, paired with his dedication to safety, continuous improvement, and innovation, will be a significant value-add to our company and our leadership team,” said Clete Elms, GreenWaste's Chief Executive Officer.“We are excited to welcome Kevin to GreenWaste, especially as we accelerate our investments in innovative sustainable waste management solutions for our customers and communities.”

GreenWaste has entered a period of growth and development, with significant investments in strategic acquisitions, key leaders, and new technologies over the past few years. As the company expands, it remains committed to exemplary customer service and unmatched sustainability programs.

“I'm energized by the opportunity to help advance GreenWaste's mission, especially in how we build and champion exceptional teams to help customers achieve their diversion goals in California,” said DiVincenzo.“As COO, I look forward to upholding and further strengthening GreenWaste's excellent safety record and ensuring our employees return home safely every day.”

DiVincenzo's extensive experience in California, especially in the state's complex and heavily franchised markets, complements GreenWaste's forty years of history serving Northern California communities. In this new phase of growth, the company's investments in innovative leaders and advanced technologies reflect its long-term strategic direction.

About GreenWaste:

GreenWaste's mission is to focus on innovation, people, and commitment to be green first to revolutionize how we transform the world's waste. GreenWaste specializes in the collection and processing of residential and commercial solid waste, recyclable materials, organic materials and construction and demolition debris. GreenWaste's current and predecessor companies have been innovation pioneers in the recycling industry for four decades. For more information about GreenWaste, visit: .

Media Contact: Sarah Cafasso,...