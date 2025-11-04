MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Exhibiting at the Space Tech Expo Europe 2025 in Bremen, Germany

Bremen, Germany, November 4, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp Corporation (hereinafter "Sharp") will exhibit at the Space Tech Expo Europe 2025, an exhibition of space technology held at Messe Bremen in Bremen, Germany, from November 18 (Tue.) to November 20 (Thu.) 2025. The exhibition will feature three types of space-use compound solar cells suitable for various applications from low Earth orbit to deep space, as well as a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication terminal (*1) that is being developed utilizing the communication technology, miniaturization, and lightweight technologies honed through smartphone development. This exhibition will introduce the latest space-related technologies that our company is working on.







Left: Sharp's space solar module Right: Low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication terminal (both images)

Main Exhibits

- Space-use compound solar cells

1. Film sheet type

This sheet structure encapsulates the solar cell with a thin film, providing lightweight and flexible features that enable mounting on curved surfaces. It was installed on Smart Lander for Investigating Moon "SLIM", which successfully achieved high-precision landing on the lunar surface in January 2024. Even after the lunar landing, it continued to supply power necessary for communication with Earth for several months, demonstrating reliable performance in harsh environments.

2. Glass sheet type

This sheet structure uses a special glass for surface protection, which also exhibits excellent radiation resistance. It is highly efficient, lightweight, and possesses superior flexibility, making it suitable for long-term missions such as planetary exploration and deep space exploration.

3. Glass-encapsulated cell type

This is a CIC (Coverglass Integrated Cell) structure type, where cover glass is bonded to each cell. The adoption of CIC structures in thin-film compound solar cells has been challenging due to their thinness, but this has been made possible by Sharp's unique internal wiring technology.

- Low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication terminal

Sharp will showcase a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication terminal that is being developed using communication technology, miniaturization, and lightweight technology acquired through smartphone design and development. With our unique beam control technology, it accurately tracks non-stationary satellites orbiting around the Earth at high speeds. Even in unstable environments, such as on shaking and vibrating vessels, it maintains a consistently stable communication state.

- Exhibition Location: Messe Bremen Hall 7 Booth ZZ10

*1 This terminal integrates LEO satellite communication antennas and modem functions. LEO stands for Low Earth Orbit.

- The development of this satellite communication user terminal has been funded by the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) (JPJ012368G50501).

Source: Sharp Corporation