Private Sector Drives Qatar's Next Phase Of Growth: Sheikh Faisal
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's private sector is playing a central role in shaping the country's next phase of growth, according to HE Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim al-Thani, Chairman of Al Faisal Holding.
In an interview featured in The Report: Qatar 2025 by Oxford Business Group (OBG) Sheikh Faisal highlighted the private sector's growing contribution to the healthcare system through the establishment of specialised medical facilities and advanced support services.
“The private sector plays a vital role in strengthening Qatar's healthcare system, and we are seeing a clear and growing contribution in this area,” he said.
“There has been significant investment in hospitals, specialised medical centres and support services, all of which are helping to build more resilient, responsive and future-ready health care infrastructure.”
He noted digital transformation and the planned national health insurance scheme are opening up new opportunities for innovation and collaboration.
“We are also seeing great momentum in digital health,” he said.“Qatar's focus on digital transformation is opening up exciting investment opportunities, especially in artificial intelligence-driven diagnostics, telemedicine and smart treatment solutions.”
On sustainability, Sheikh Faisal emphasised the industrial sector's role in advancing Qatar's environmental goals.
“The industrial sector is pivotal in advancing sustainability goals, particularly through adopting cleaner production technologies and efforts to minimise waste,” he said.
“Investing in solar energy to power factories and industrial facilities is now more feasible than ever, both economically and technologically.”
He also underlined the private sector's contribution to circular economy practices and local value chain development.“Practices like reusing materials and recycling industrial waste are gaining momentum, turning what was once considered waste into valuable resources,” he explained.
“Strengthening local supply chains reduces reliance on imports and significantly lowers the carbon footprint, while contributing to national self-sufficiency, one of Qatar's key strategic goals.”
In tourism, Sheikh Faisal pointed to Qatar's record 5.1mn international visitors in 2024 as evidence of the country's growing appeal as a global destination.
“This surge in visitor numbers speaks volumes about the country's growing appeal,” he said.“Such momentum offers a real opportunity for private hospitality investors to go beyond event-related demand and help shape a more varied and resilient tourism landscape.”
He said the sector's potential lies in diversifying offerings to match global travel trends.“There is great potential in areas such as cultural tourism, wellness and eco-friendly retreats, and desert-inspired luxury stays, all of which offer something unique and authentic,” he added.
Commenting on the interview, Fernanda Braz, OBG's Country Director for Qatar, said that the discussion with Sheikh Faisal offered valuable insights into the evolving role of private sector leadership in Qatar's economic transformation.
“Sheikh Faisal's perspective underscores how established family businesses continue to play a pivotal role in advancing the diversification agenda and supporting the country's long-term growth objectives,” she said.
