Rockwell Automation Showcases the Future of Industrial Operations at SPS 2025

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, will showcase its latest innovations at SPS 2025 in Nuremberg, Germany (November 25–27).



Under the theme "Creating the Future of Industrial Operations," the company will demonstrate how manufacturers can optimize their production processes through seamless integration of design, operation and maintenance. "Across the DACH region, manufacturers are rapidly embracing smart technologies to stay competitive," said Vincenzo Monaco, managing director DACH, Rockwell Automation. "At SPS 2025, we'll show how digital twins, AI-powered operations and next-generation I/O platforms are enabling faster, smarter, and more resilient machine design." Highlights at the Rockwell Automation booth include:

A new era in industrial control: Amid growing manufacturing complexity, legacy systems built on proprietary technologies often hinder flexibility and integration. The ControlLogix® 5590 programmable logic controller (PLC) enables manufacturers to streamline operations and scale smarter systems safely and securely through a unified control platform.



New I/O solution: As manufacturing environments become increasingly dynamic and interconnected, the ability to quickly adapt to system architectures is more important than ever. The flexible remote input/output (I/O) system, PointMaxTM I/O, helps manufacturers tackle the growing complexity of industrial operations through its modular design, which supports scalable and reconfigurable I/O deployments.



Industrial AI: FactoryTalk® AnalyticsTM LogixAI® allows operation technology (OT) personnel to optimize production processes. By continuously monitoring the production operation, the AI makes predictions about processes, enabling operators and technicians to apply machine learning concepts to get ahead of product quality issues and help protect process integrity.

Digital Twin Technology: Changing demands in fast-paced manufacturing workplaces have demonstrated the need for a more agile design process. With the Emulate3D® software, mechanical designs can be brought to life digitally. The virtual testing of control systems and machine concepts reduces development time and minimizes risks. Visitors are invited to stop by booth 320 in hall 3C, where a range of solutions will be on display, and specialists will be available to discuss individual automation needs. Rockwell Automation will also be part of this year's conference program, presenting its innovation and insights live on stage in hall 3C, just steps away from the company's booth:

Pavel Matejka, product manager EMEA, will speak about "The Next Generation of I/O: Unlocking Smarter, More Resilient Industrial Operations," on Tuesday, 25 November at 1:40 pm and Wednesday, 26 November at 3:00 pm.

Michael Maurer, team leader domain experts & solution consultants, will present "Cut Engineering Time, Boost Productivity: Rockwell Automation meets Eplan," on Wednesday, 26 November at 11:40 am and Thursday, 27 November at11:20 am. More information on Rockwell Automation's presence at SPS 2025 can be found at the official event page. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 27,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2024. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit . Logo -



