Yanolja / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Go Global Travel Transforms into Yanolja Go Global, Marking a New Era in Global B2B Travel Innovation

04.11.2025 / 15:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The rebrand reflects the company's integration within Yanolja Group and its mission to advance innovation and global growth through technology and data. SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Global Travel, a leading global B2B travel distribution platform, today announced its transformation into Yanolja Go Global, marking a new chapter in the company's journey and closer alignment with Yanolja Group, a global travel technology leader transforming the future of the travel industry.



The new brand reflects Yanolja Go Global's commitment to building on Go Global Travel's trusted foundation while expanding what's possible through Yanolja's technology, data, and AI innovation. As part of Yanolja Group's growing ecosystem, Yanolja Go Global will strengthen its technology leadership and make travel easier, smarter, and more connected. Founded in 2000, Go Global Travel has been a trusted partner to travel agencies, tour operators, and hotels across more than 100 markets. Today, the company serves over 20,000 partners, providing access to accommodation, transfers, and car rental solutions supported by local expertise and dedicated service teams. "Today marks a special milestone for Go Global Travel as we become Yanolja Go Global. This evolution reflects our strong commitment to technology leadership and to delivering even greater value to our partners and customers worldwide. As Yanolja Go Global, we will continue to provide the same trusted service our partners value, while unlocking new opportunities through Yanolja's innovation and global expertise," said Francesco Deledda, CEO of Yanolja Go Global. This transformation aligns with Yanolja Group's strategy to unify its global brands under one shared vision to become a leading global travel technology company, leading the transformation of the future of travel. By integrating its enterprise technology solutions and travel distribution capabilities, Yanolja Group continues to drive digital transformation across the global travel ecosystem. "Yanolja Go Global is an important part of Yanolja Group's vision to build the world's leading travel technology ecosystem. By combining Go Global Travel's global B2B network, we are expanding what is possible for our partners and customers, driving greater efficiency and connectivity, and accelerating digital transformation across the travel value chain in the age of AI," said Haley Kim, Global Chief Business Officer of Yanolja. Yanolja Go Global will officially debut its new brand identity at WTM London 2025, where the company will share its vision for the next era of B2B travel innovation. About Yanolja Go Global Yanolja Go Global, part of the Yanolja Group, is a leading global B2B travel distribution platform that connects hotels, travel agencies, and tour operators through innovative technology and local expertise. Founded as Go Global Travel, the company has evolved from a local consolidator into a trusted global provider. Today, Yanolja Go Global empowers partners to expand and distribute more effectively across global markets, driving sustainable growth through innovation. We make travel smarter, simpler, and more connected. For more information, visit and follow Yanolja Go Global on LinkedIn. About Yanolja Group Yanolja is a global technology company transforming the future of travel. We provide a Travel Enablement Platform powered by data for travelers and travel enterprises across every stage of the journey - pre-trip, in-trip, and post-trip - delivering efficiency for travel enterprises and seamless, personalized experiences for travelers. Yanolja is revolutionizing the global travel ecosystem - making travel smarter, easier, and more connected for everyone, everywhere. Media Contact Christina Kim

PR Manager

Yanolja

...

+1 206-245-7392 Photo -



View original content: 04.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News