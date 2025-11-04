Red Hat Celebrates Indian Leaders In Open Source At The APAC Innovation Awards 2025

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the winners of the Red Hat APAC Innovation Awards 2025 for India. This year, Red Hat is celebrating Indian Bank, Tata Teleservices, Unity Small Finance Bank, and State Bank of India for their forward thinking use of open source to drive innovation, enable transformation and create meaningful impact across their organizations.



Leaders at the Red Hat APAC Innovation Awards 2025



Embodying this year's theme,“Unlock what's next,” the Red Hat APAC Innovation Awards 2025 celebrates customers turning these trends into tangible results. The awards recognize 30 winners across the region whose inventive use of Red Hat's open source technologies have sparked innovation, strengthened competitiveness, and delivered lasting value for their industries, customers, and employees. These organizations demonstrate how open source empowers enterprises to reimagine possibilities, navigate complexity, and seize new opportunities in an evolving landscape to define future competitiveness.



The awards comprise five categories: Digital Transformation, Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud-native Development, Automation – and the newly added AI and Emerging Tech.

Category: Cloud Native Development

Winner: Indian Bank Ltd.

With over 140 million customers and a growing suite of digital banking services, Indian Bank Ltd. is one of India's largest public sector banks. Recognizing the need to modernize its legacy systems to meet the growing demands of scale, agility, and digital innovation, the bank built India's first private cloud infrastructure by a public sector bank, powered by Red Hat OpenShift Platform Plus.

This enterprise-ready Kubernetes platform now powers mission-critical applications including omnichannel banking, digital lending, financial inclusion, and cash management services. By adopting OpenShift as its standard container platform, Indian Bank has streamlined development, enhanced security and governance, and accelerated the rollout of innovative digital services. This modern, cloud-native foundation creates a resilient, future-ready environment that positions the bank at the forefront of India's banking modernization.

Category: Digital Transformation and Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure

Winner: Tata Teleservices Limited (TTSL)

Tata Teleservices Limited (TTSL) is a leading provider of connectivity and communication solutions for businesses across India. With a portfolio spanning connectivity, cloud, security, and collaboration services, TTSL plays a pivotal role in powering digital transformation across industries including e-commerce, fintech, and manufacturing.

To support its vision of transformative connectivity and ensure flexibility across diverse technology ecosystems, TTSL adopted an open hybrid cloud approach powered by Red Hat's enterprise solutions. This open, interoperable foundation enables seamless scalability, resilience, and agility – free from vendor lock-in. By standardizing on open technologies, TTSL has created a unified platform that simplifies operations, accelerates service delivery, and strengthens its position as a trusted digital partner for businesses nationwide.

Category: Digital Transformation

Winner: Unity Small Finance Bank (Unity Bank)

Unity Small Finance Bank (Unity Bank) is a new-age bank focused on delivering simple, secure, and accessible banking through technology. To expand its sales and marketing reach through digital channels, the bank sought a modern customer relationship management (CRM) platform that could be deployed rapidly, while avoiding vendor lock-in and infrastructure constraints.

With Red Hat's open source solutions like Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, Unity Bank built a flexible, scalable foundation that enables faster delivery of new digital solutions and seamless integration across systems. This open architecture has empowered the bank to reach more customers, enhance engagement, and accelerate innovation – supporting its vision of redefining banking for the digital age.

Category: Digital Transformation and Cloud Native Development

Winner: State Bank of India (SBI)

State Bank of India (SBI), India's largest and most trusted financial institution, continues to lead the nation's digital transformation journey. With over 52 crore customers and a global presence across 29 countries, the bank set out to modernize its digital channels to deliver faster, more seamless, and secure banking experiences.

Supported by Red Hat open platforms - Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat Ansible Automation platform, SBI's digital modernization journey brought together applications such as retail internet banking, mobile, and branch portals on a scalable, cloud-native architecture. This open platform supports“market-first” digital features, enables rapid deployment of new services, and enhances system resilience and security. In parallel, SBI is modernizing its Cash Management Product (CMP) on the same platform to enhance efficiency and deliver smarter, more configurable solutions for corporate and government clients – further cementing its leadership in digital banking.

Supporting Quotes

Marjet Andriesse, senior vice president and general manager, APJC, Red Hat

“The pace of change in Asia Pacific shows no signs of slowing, especially as AI becomes a core driver of business transformation. Despite these demands, our customers have delivered remarkable results, showing that innovation thrives when paired with open source. The Red Hat APAC Innovation Awards 2025 are an opportune time to recognize and celebrate these achievements, highlighting how our customers are unlocking what's next and shaping a future defined by creativity, resilience, and impact.”

Ashutosh Choudhury, Executive Director, Indian Bank

“At Indian Bank, our goal has been to build a modern, scalable foundation that can keep pace with the rapid evolution of digital banking. By working with Red Hat, we have gained the agility to scale resources efficiently, improve visibility across our systems, and deliver more reliable digital experiences for our customers. This transformation marks a significant step forward in strengthening our digital backbone and supporting the bank's long-term growth.”



Anvize Rodrigues, Chief Information Officer, Tata Teleservices Limited

“As we advance our journey as a trusted digital and connectivity solutions provider to businesses in India, agility and openness have become central to how we operate. Our collaboration with Red Hat is a key step in transitioning to a unified, open hybrid cloud foundation that brings speed, resilience, and innovation at scale, delivering greater value to our customers and partners.”

Yusuf Roopwala, Chief Information Officer, Unity Small Finance Bank

“Our goal has always been to make banking simple, inclusive, and accessible to our customers in every corner of India. Working with Red Hat has empowered us to build a flexible, open platform that supports our new digital CRM, core banking and other allied services – helping us reach customers in unserved and underserved communities more effectively. This reiterates our commitment to providing secure, optimal, technology-driven financial solutions for all.”

Anil Tembhe, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India

"Collaborating with Red Hat has been instrumental in our journey to modernize and unify SBI's digital platforms. This marks a new era in customer experience – one that is secure, scalable, and consistently seamless across every channel. Using Red Hat's open, cloud-native foundation such as Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Ansible Automation has enabled us to innovate faster, strengthen resilience, and continue leading India's digital banking evolution"

