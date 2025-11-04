Investornewsbreaks Mcewen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Schedules Q3 2025 Conference Call For Nov. 6

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of McEwen Inc. and may include paid advertising.

McEwen (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) announced it will host a conference call on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, at 11 a.m. EST to discuss its Q3 2025 financial results and project developments. The call will include a question-and-answer session, allowing participants to speak directly with management during the webcast.

ABOUT MCEWEN

McEwen provides its shareholders with exposure to gold, copper and silver in the Americas through its three mines located in the USA, Canada and Argentina and its large advanced-stage copper development project in Argentina. It also has a gold and silver mine on care and maintenance in Mexico. Its Los Azules copper project aims to become one of the world's first regenerative copper mines and is committed to carbon neutrality by 2038.

McEwen's shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol“MUX”.

