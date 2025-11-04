MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Honda Unveils Its First Electric Motorcycle, the Honda WN7, at EICMA 2025

Milan, Italy, November 4, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda unveiled its first electric motorcycle, the Honda WN7 to the public for the first time., at EICMA 2025 (the Milan Motorcycle Shows; Press days: November 4-5, Public days: November 6-9) in Milan, Italy.

Honda WN7

Key features of Honda WN7

Development concept

The Honda WN7 is the first electric naked model in the FUN category developed under Honda's new electric motorcycle brand direction. Its development concept,“Be the Wind,” expresses the joy of freely gliding through the air with quietness unique to an electric vehicle. Riders can directly sense the sounds and atmosphere of their surroundings-the conversations and laughter of people on the street, the rustling of leaves-experiences not possible with ICE (internal combustion engine) models. Reflecting its developers' passion, the WN7's smooth yet strong torque acceleration and agile handling allows riders to enjoy the liberating feeling of riding like the wind.

Design

Aiming to refine functionality and express essence, the design features a seamless, smooth surface on the areas the rider touches, while combining a distinctive and powerful silhouette. Its signature horizontal light bar will serve as a common design identity for Honda's future electric motorcycles.

The WN7 also debuts a dedicated color theme for Honda's electric motorcycles, featuring a black-based body accented with gold component parts. Like the signature lighting, this color theme will be adopted across upcoming global electric models.

Frameless chassis

Unlike conventional motorcycles that use a frame connecting the front and rear of the body, the WN7 adopts a frameless structure in which the centrally positioned aluminum battery case forms part of the main frame. The head pipe supporting the steering and the pivot bracket supporting the rear are both directly connected to the centrally located power unit. By eliminating the traditional frame, the WN7 achieves not only weight reduction but also greater layout flexibility, contributing significantly to its slim and compact proportions.

In addition, positioning the heavy battery pack at the center of the chassis also enhances mass centralization and agile handling.

Integrated motor-inverter unit

A newly developed, compact and lightweight water-cooled motor with an integrated inverter powers the WN7. It delivers a maximum output of 50 kW, equivalent to a 600 cc ICE motorcycle, and maximum torque of 100 Nm, comparable to a 1000 cc class ICE motorcycle. This ensures powerful yet composed performance both in city riding and on open roads.

Power from the motor is transmitted via a newly designed gearbox to a belt-drive system, which drives the rear wheel while contributing to quiet operation.

Drive battery and charging standards

The WN7 is equipped with a newly developed 9.3 kWh fixed lithium-ion battery. It supports both CCS2 fast charging*1 and Type 2 normal charging*2, compatible with standard household outlets in many regions. With a fast charger, the battery can be charged from 20% to 80% in approximately 30 minutes, allowing for quick recharging on the go and reducing the stress of waiting time.

In addition, normal charging fully charges the battery from 0% to 100% in under 2.4 hours*3, providing a cruising range of 140 km (WMTC mode) on a full charge.

Regenerative braking, Deceleration Selector, and Walking Speed Mode

During deceleration with the throttle off, the WN7's motor performs energy regeneration while providing regenerative braking*4. Riders can adjust the level of deceleration using the Deceleration Selector on the left handlebar switch, enabling smooth low-speed control with minimal brake operation or a gliding sensation with reduced deceleration-offering a new riding feel distinct from ICE motorcycles.

The WN7 is also equipped with a Walking Speed Mode, allowing the rider to move the bike forward or backward slowly using the left-hand switch and throttle-useful for parking or maneuvering in tight urban spaces.

The Honda WN7 will be produced at Honda's Kumamoto Factory - the company's global hub for motorcycle production. Honda will introduce the model sequentially to global markets where electrification shift is advancing, as the company accelerates electrification of motorcycles on a global scale.

*1 CCS2: Combined Charging System Type 2, a connector standard used for electric vehicle fast chargers.

*2 When using a 200V power supply and charging gun.

*3 Charging time may vary depending on the charging environment (such as temperature). Charging time based on Honda measurements.

*4 Regenerative braking may not be activated depending on the remaining battery capacity.

For more details, please visit:



Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdSectors: Automotive, Motorsports