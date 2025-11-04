The CMO Whisperer Podcast: Subaru's Alan Bethke And ASPCA's Matt Bershadker On Authenticity In Brand Partnerships

MENAFN - 3BL) In the October 24, 2025 episode of“The CMO Whisperer,” podcast host Steve Olenski reconnects with Alan Bethke, SVP of Marketing at Subaru of America, Inc., for a compelling“round two” interview which builds upon their previous talk about the“Love” advertising campaign-and welcomes Matt Bershadker, President and CEO of the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) for a powerful conversation about authenticity in marketing and meaningful corporate partnerships.

Their discussion touches on subjects ranging from how to connect with the right partners, how Subaru's values shape our corporate DNA, the importance of customer service and tracking the digital customer journey, and of course how to help support pet adoptions for the animals most in need.

The wide-ranging interview is sure to make listeners think and smile, and even offers a glimpse into the future of Subaru marketing.

The CMO Whisperer Podcast, hosted by former Forbes writer Steve Olenski, is dedicated to those who keep it real in and out of the world of marketing.