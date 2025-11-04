80% Of Agricultural Land In Gaza Destroyed, Imminent Famine Possible: FAO

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Rome: The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has warned of an unprecedented humanitarian and agricultural catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

In its annual report, the organization confirmed that less than 5 percent of agricultural land remains arable, after more than 80 percent of cultivated areas were destroyed by the ongoing war.

The report stated that approximately 70 percent of agricultural greenhouses have been completely destroyed, while the majority of wells have been damaged, making access to water virtually impossible and leading to a near-total collapse of the local production system within the Strip.

Food parcels delivered to one mn Gazans since ceasefire: UN

The report emphasized that Gaza has become entirely dependent on humanitarian aid to meet its food needs, warning that continued restrictions on the entry of agricultural supplies and fuel through the crossings will lead to widespread famine in the coming months.

The organization added that 90 percent of Gaza's population is unable to access sufficient food, noting that vegetable and grain production has fallen to less than half of its level two years ago, while the fishing sector has suffered extensive destruction and ongoing restrictions that have prevented its normal operation.

FAO has classified the Gaza Strip as one of the four worst food crises in the world during 2024-2025, along with Sudan, Yemen and Afghanistan, calling for an emergency multi-sectoral response that includes food security, water, health and emotional support, to avoid a comprehensive humanitarian collapse in the Strip.