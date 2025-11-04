Woman Rescued In Balkh After 16 Years Of Violence

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Vice, Virtue and Complaints (MoVVC) says a woman has been rescued after enduring 16 years of domestic violence and mistreatment at the hands of her husband and in-laws in northern Balkh province.

In a statement, the ministry said the woman was finally rescued by officials of the provincial department after years of torture and abuse.

Quoting provincial officials, the statement added:“This woman had been subjected to continuous beatings, humiliation and severe restrictions for many years and her husband's home had become a real prison for her. After receiving public reports and complaints, the department conducted a thorough investigation and prevented further injustice.”

The ministry added that the woman's mother, who had been deprived of seeing her daughter for all those years, lost her eyesight due to the deep sorrow and anxiety caused by the separation. She still cannot forget the painful moments her daughter went through.

Further investigations into the case are ongoing and those responsible would be referred to judicial and legal organs once the inquiry is completed, the statement concluded.

kk/ma