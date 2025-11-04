403
Ready For Peak Season: Smartstage Keeps Las Vegas Events Running Through CES And Beyond
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As Las Vegas prepares for CES 2026 and the city's packed event calendar, Smartstage is once again at the center of the action. The company's large-scale inventory of revolving turntable vehicle stages, decks, truss, and ADA ramps supports overlapping productions that demand on-call reliability.
During previous CES events, Smartstage's 24-hour logistics operation handled rapid deployments and overnight turnarounds, giving producers confidence in the middle of the industry's busiest week. Having a local headquarters / warehouse, Smartstage became the center of activity for CES staging hardware supply for event coordinators and other rental companies alike.
“Our reliability comes from preparation and redundancy. We always have backup systems ready," said Jeven Moravick, Managing Director at Smartstage. "Our entire operation is structured around readiness and rapid deployment. Because of this, we are the reliable corporate event partner brands need when looking for portable staging. Las Vegas demands high-quality staging experiences and we deliver.”
Smartstage's role as a reliable CES stage supplier stems from being both a designer / manufacturer and rental services partner. This combination provides an unmatched level of readiness for clients across Las Vegas's convention, entertainment, and corporate sectors. For more information on Smartstage's staging hardware rental inventory or service and support services, visit
About Smartstage: Smartstage is a Las Vegas-based manufacturer and rental partner for portable modular stages, straight and curved box truss systems, ADA access ramps, revolving stages / vehicle turntables, and specialized or custom event hardware. For over five decades, Smartstage has defined reliability in live event staging through design, manufacturing, and on-site expertise trusted by global brands and local crews alike.
