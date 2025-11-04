CSW Industrials Completes Previously Announced Accretive, Complementary, And Synergistic Acquisition Of Motors & Armatures Parts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE: CSW) (the“Company” or“CSW”) today announced the Company has completed the previously announced acquisition of Motors & Armatures Parts (“MARS Parts”) for approximately $650 million in cash. The cash purchase price, excluding earn-out, represents 10.4x pro-forma trailing twelve-month (“TTM”) EBITDA adjusted for identified synergies and is approximately 12.4x MARS Parts' estimated adjusted TTM EBITDA of $52.3 million.

This strategic acquisition expands CSW's existing product portfolio in the profitable heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (“HVAC/R”) end market with the addition of motors, capacitors, other HVAC/R electrical components and equipment installation offerings as well as other components used by the pro trades for HVAC/R repairs and replacements. The acquisition aligns with previously established acquisition criteria to leverage existing distribution channels, invest in the profitable HVAC/R end market, expand products offerings, and grow share of wallet with our existing customers. We believe the addition of complementary products creates a strong synergistic offering with a highly competitive platform for cross selling across our leading brand while capitalizing on scale.

MARS Parts is one of the largest providers of HVAC/R parts and supplies in North America, and a leading provider of motors and capacitors. MARS Parts has U.S.-based manufacturing exposure as well as strong contract manufacturing partners to provide a comprehensive line of HVAC/R electrical products. With a product mix more heavily focused on repair versus replacement, we believe MARS Parts will strategically complement our legacy Contractor Solutions business, which traditionally has been more focused on new unit installations and replacements. The acquisition excludes the equipment segment of the existing Motors & Armatures business.

Joseph B. Armes, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of CSW Industrials, commented,“We are pleased to have consummated the MARS Parts acquisition and to welcome approximately 200 new colleagues to the CSW Industrials family. By adding MARS Parts, CSW expects to further drive above-market growth through the expansion of our highly profitable and resilient HVAC/R product portfolio and to diversify into additional repair versus replacement solutions.”

CSW funded the transaction utilizing a five year Syndicated Term Loan A for $600 million and borrowings under the extended $700 million revolving credit facility while maintaining sufficient liquidity and a strong balance sheet. The Company has implemented a $300 million, three year syndicated interest rate hedge on its SOFR-based floating exposure to mitigate interest rate risk over time.

For additional information about CSW Industrials' acquisition of MARS Parts, please visit the previously released transaction documents, including the October 1, 2025 press release and investor presentation, which are both available on the Company's website at .

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. CSW provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail transportation. For more information, please visit .

