Fueling Discovery: Misophonia Research Fund Launches New Team Science Award, Expands 2026 Funding Opportunities, And Announces Latest Grantee Cohort

CHICAGO, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Misophonia Research Fund (MRF), an initiative of the REAM Foundation, announces a major expansion of its support of misophonia research – launching the first-ever team science, opening its, and introducing a new cohort of. Together, these milestones mark a pivotal moment in advancing understanding, diagnosis, and treatment for misophonia, a disorder in which everyday sounds can trigger intense emotional and physiological reactions.

At the heart of these announcements is a shared belief: progress must be accelerated towards meaningful impact for individuals and families whose lives are impacted by misophonia.

“Behind every grant we fund is a real person or family searching for understanding and ways to combat misophonia,” said Dr. Lauren Harte-Hargrove, Executive Director of the MRF.“This next phase of our work is about collaboration, innovation, and urgency. The Misophonia Research Consortium Award will bring research teams together in ways that dramatically speed the path from insight to impact.”

A Breakthrough in Collaboration: The Misophonia Research Consortium Award

“The Misophonia Research Consortium Award represents a pivotal moment,” said audiologist Dr. Julia Campbell, Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Texas at Austin, and member of the MRF Scientific Advisory Board.“By uniting experts across disciplines and institutions, we can address the core mechanisms of misophonia and translate those discoveries into real clinical impact.”

2026 RFP Now Open

With the release of its 2026 RFP, the MRF invites proposals from clinical and preclinical researchers across neuroscience, psychology, audiology, neurobiology, computational and data science, and related disciplines. Three award mechanisms are available:



Data Discovery Award – up to $75,000 for acquisition of key datasets

Research Impact Award – up to $500,000 for full-scale studies Misophonia Research Consortium Award – up to $1,500,000 for team science collaborations



Priority areas include:



Mechanisms of misophonia

Diagnostic tools and outcome measures

Treatment and intervention development Cross-site data and collaboration infrastructure

Deadlines for submission can be found at .

Introducing the New MRF Grantee Cohort

The MRF also announces its newest group of Funded Investigators, selected through rigorous peer review. These projects represent diverse and complementary approaches - from brain circuits and clinical interventions to measurement tools and translational science.

2025–2026 MRF Grantees:

Research Impact Award

Momentum in a Growing Field

Since 2019, the MRF has committed over $17 million to support 53 studies across 36 institutions, creating the world's largest philanthropic portfolio dedicated solely to misophonia research. With each new funding cycle, the MRF continues to accelerate the path toward evidence-based care and improved quality of life for those living with misophonia.

About the Misophonia Research Fund

The Misophonia Research Fund (MRF) supports scientific research that advances understanding, diagnosis, and treatment of misophonia. Through grantmaking, convening, and cross-disciplinary collaboration, the MRF works to accelerate discoveries that improve outcomes for individuals and families living with misophonia.

