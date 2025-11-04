403
Doctors Say Dozens of Corpses Heaped in North Kordofan Homes
(MENAFN) A Sudanese medical organization has accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of storing dozens of corpses inside private homes in Bara city, North Kordofan state, as civilians struggle to survive under siege conditions.
“Dozens of bodies are piled up inside homes after the RSF prevented the victims’ families from burying them, leaving the dead trapped in their houses while the living are surrounded by fear, hunger, and thirst,” the Sudan Doctors Network said in a statement.
The group described the situation as “a scene that epitomizes the most grotesque forms of human rights violations and systematic killings,” denouncing the RSF’s actions as extreme abuses.
Amid a total communications blackout and “the total absence of any effective medical or humanitarian presence in the city,” the network warned that the number of missing civilians in Bara is increasing daily.
Doctors reported mass displacement from the city, with most fleeing on foot under dire conditions, lacking food, shelter, or medical care.
“The health services have completely collapsed, and diseases and malnutrition spread among children, women, and the elderly,” the network said, emphasizing that RSF assaults in Bara represent “a crime against humanity by every measure.”
The Sudan Doctors Network called on the international community to intervene urgently, establish safe corridors for civilians, and permit families to bury their dead with dignity.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that more than 38,000 people have fled North and South Kordofan since late October, driven from their homes by escalating insecurity.
The RSF has recently seized control of Bara and El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, as part of its ongoing conflict with the Sudanese army, though it denies deliberately targeting civilians.
Since April 15, 2023, clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF have killed thousands and displaced millions, despite repeated regional and international mediation attempts.
