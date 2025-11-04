Minister Stresses Developing Tafileh's Tourist Sites, Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Tafileh, Nov. 4 (Petra) -- Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Imad Hijazin on Tuesday emphasized the importance of upgrading Tafileh's tourism product and developing its sites through diverse routes that reflect the governorate's historical and cultural richness.During a meeting with tourism sector representatives and associations, attended by Governor Sultan Madi, Hijazin reviewed ministry projects implemented in six locations: Afra, Al-Sila, Al-Ma'tan, Tafileh Castle, and Dana, noting ongoing collaboration with local associations, camps, and lodges to enhance tourism offerings.He highlighted projects to develop downtown Tafileh, the old market, and the castle area, as well as plans to establish an archaeological museum and rehabilitate Khirbet Al-Dharih. New chalets will also be built in the ancient village of Al-Sela under the Urdunna Jannah program.Hijazin called for continuous follow-up on tourism sector needs through a dedicated committee, alongside training programs for youth and service providers. He also urged greater joint investment between local communities and the private sector, with advisory support for restoring heritage houses and promoting local attractions.Madi said the visit aligns with Royal directives to assess governorates' needs, noting Tafileh's unique assets, from its mountains and hot springs to archaeological landmarks.He cited challenges facing the sector, including global economic stagnation and regional unrest, stressing the need for infrastructure development, enhanced promotion, and streamlined licensing procedures.Tourism stakeholders outlined their priorities, such as improving infrastructure and services, establishing adventure tourism centers, offering training for workers, strengthening marketing efforts, easing financing and legal processes, and supporting Dana's tourism associations to create jobs for youth and activate guiding programs.