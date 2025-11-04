Integer Holdings Corporation Board Authorizes $200 Million Share Repurchase Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PLANO, Texas, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leading medical device contract development and manufacturing organization, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $200 million of the Company's outstanding common stock. “This share repurchase program reflects the confidence of the Board and management in our strategy, financial position, and ability to generate strong free cash flows,” said Payman Khales, Integer's president and CEO. The Company intends to primarily utilize cash on hand and free cash flows to fund the share repurchase program. The timing and volume of share repurchases may be executed at the discretion of management on an opportunistic basis or pursuant to trading plans or other arrangements. About Integer ®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) in the world, serving the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, and cardio and vascular markets. As a strategic partner of choice to medical device companies and OEMs, the Company is committed to enhancing the lives of patients worldwide by providing innovative, high-quality products and solutions. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical® and Lake Region Medical®. Additional information is available at .



Investor Relations:

Kristen Stewart

... 551.337.3973 Media Relations:

Lauren Ban

...

469.476.9615





Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements relating to execution of our share repurchase program or other events, conditions or developments that will or may occur in the future. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“outlook,”“projected,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“could,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“predicts,”“potential,”“project,” or“continue” or variations or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements and our prospects, you should carefully consider the factors set forth below.

Although it is not possible to create a comprehensive list of all factors that may cause actual results to differ from the results expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements or that may affect our future results, some of these factors and other risks and uncertainties that arise from time to time are described in Item 1A,“Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other periodic filings with the SEC and include the following:



operational risks, such as our dependence upon a limited number of customers; risks related to developing or introducing new products or expanding into new geographic and product markets; pricing pressures and contractual pricing restraints we face from customers; our reliance on third-party suppliers for raw materials, key products and subcomponents; interruptions in our manufacturing operations; uncertainty surrounding macroeconomic and geopolitical factors in the U.S. and globally; our ability to attract, train and retain a sufficient number of qualified associates to maintain and grow our business; the potential for harm to our reputation and competitive advantage caused by quality problems related to our products; our dependence upon our information technology systems and our ability to prevent cyber-attacks and other failures; global climate change and the emphasis on Environmental, Social and Governance matters by various stakeholders; our dependence upon our senior management team and key technical personnel; and consolidation in the healthcare industry resulting in greater competition;

strategic risks, such as the intense competition we face and our ability to successfully market our products; our ability to respond to changes in technology; our ability to develop new products and expand into new geographic and product markets; and our ability to successfully identify, make and integrate acquisitions to expand and develop our business in accordance with expectations;

financial and indebtedness risks, such as our ability to accurately forecast future performance based on operating results that often fluctuate; our significant amount of outstanding indebtedness and our ability to remain in compliance with financial and other covenants under the credit agreement governing our Senior Secured Credit Facilities; economic and credit market uncertainties that could interrupt our access to capital markets, borrowings or financial transactions; the conditional conversion features of our Convertible Notes adversely impacting our liquidity; the conversion of our Convertible Notes diluting ownership interests of existing holders of our common stock; the counterparty risk associated with our capped call transactions; the financial and market risks related to our international sales and operations; our complex international tax profile; and our ability to realize the full value of our intangible assets;

legal and compliance risks, such as regulatory issues resulting from product complaints, recalls or regulatory audits; the potential of becoming subject to product liability or intellectual property claims; our ability to protect our intellectual property and proprietary rights; our ability to comply with customer-driven policies and third-party standards or certification requirements; our ability to obtain and/or retain necessary licenses from third parties for new technologies; our ability and the cost to comply with environmental regulations; legal and regulatory risks from our international operations; the fact that the healthcare industry is highly regulated and subject to various regulatory changes; and our business being indirectly subject to healthcare industry cost containment measures that could result in reduced sales of our products; and other risks and uncertainties that arise from time to time.



Unless otherwise noted, the forward-looking information in this press release is representative as of today only. Except as may be required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements in this press release whether to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results, financial conditions or prospects, or otherwise.